US Citizen Reportedly Shot by ICE Agents for Warning Them They Were Near a School Bus Stop

The moment this editor saw this headline cut and pasted into an X post, he suspected there was a lot more to the story. Any time the news media ends an accusation with "lawyers say" or "activists say," red flags should go up. Not to mention that the headline and story were published in The Los Angeles Times.

ICE agents shot a man in the back…



Simply because he tried to warn them they were right next to a bus stop, and children would be arriving soon.



They pulled their guns on him, so he went to drive away, and they shot him in the back.



How long before these poorly trained… pic.twitter.com/HLeUl7FLvF — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) November 3, 2025

The post continues:

… “agents” kill a U.S. citizen…or a child?

Of course this will turn out to be nothing of the sort https://t.co/lUOKicNMdn — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 3, 2025

As usual, Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter was correct. As Billy Mays would say, "But wait, there's more."

Rachel Uranga reports for The Los Angeles Times:

Leaving his home in Ontario to work at a food bank Thursday morning, Carlos Jimenez pulled over to warn a group of federal agents that they should wrap up their stop of a car quickly because school-age children would soon gather there to take the bus, his lawyers said Sunday. In the following moments, the attorneys said an ICE officer shot Jimenez, a U.S. citizen and father of three, from behind. Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said at the time that Jimenez had “attempted to run officers over by reversing directly at them without stopping” and that the shots were “defensive.” Jimenez, 25, was charged in federal court with assault on a federal officer. A judge released him on bond Friday.

It takes Uranga three paragraphs to get to the part where the U.S. citizen and father of three tried to run the agents over. Why else would they open fire if not for defensive reasons?

Lawyers for Carlos Jimenez say that Jimenez reversed into the agents "because he was afraid."

Funny how none of this made it into the headline. Jimenez has been charged in federal court with assault on a federal officer but is out on bond.

No, he apparently tried to use his vehicle as a weapon and officers fired. He's lucky he didn't get killed.



He wasn't politely out warning officers about anything. That's a preposterous explanation. — Paul E. Jones (@paul_e_jones) November 3, 2025

Probably had nothing to do with attempted vehicular manslaughter https://t.co/D9oc03JxlO — Yvonna Lynn (@yvonnalynn) November 3, 2025

You left out the part where the man attempted to run over a federal agent. Small detail but relevant to the story. — Robert Cooper (@robertatlee) November 3, 2025

He reversed his car into ICE agents. Trying to run someone over is lethal force, so... not the complete picture here. — Dave W Plummer (@davepl1968) November 3, 2025

According to multiple news accounts, they shot him when he tried to back into them with his SUV. Slight difference. — libertarianass (@libertarian_ass) November 3, 2025

According to The Times, Jimenez approached the officers to “tell them that there’s kids that are coming out to wait for the bus,” according to his lawyers. Tricia McLaughlin says Jimenez “engaged in a verbal altercation” with federal agents who had pulled over another car.

Was this before or after he attempted to murder an agent? — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) November 3, 2025

Somehow I suspect there is a bit more to this story. — Gene Ryals (@Gene1901) November 3, 2025

“Simply because…” is just as believable as “anonymous sources say.” — Tango240 (@Tango240) November 3, 2025

"Simply because..." I'm sure it wasn't that simple. — LO (@RRCASOU) November 3, 2025

Cool made up story. Maybe look up the incident to see the actual story. — Chaddy (@ElitistPopulism) November 3, 2025

The Los Angeles Times knows exactly what it's doing with these headlines … trying to inclte more incidents like this one where activists try to run down Border Patrol and ICE agents.

***

