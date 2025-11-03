Judge Doody's Midnight Squat: Relieved of Duty After Dropping a Deuce-Less Disaster on...
US Citizen Reportedly Shot by ICE Agents for Warning Them They Were Near a School Bus Stop

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on November 03, 2025
Meme

The moment this editor saw this headline cut and pasted into an X post, he suspected there was a lot more to the story. Any time the news media ends an accusation with "lawyers say" or "activists say," red flags should go up. Not to mention that the headline and story were published in The Los Angeles Times.

The post continues:

… “agents” kill a U.S. citizen…or a child?

As usual, Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter was correct. As Billy Mays would say, "But wait, there's more."

Rachel Uranga reports for The Los Angeles Times:

Leaving his home in Ontario to work at a food bank Thursday morning, Carlos Jimenez pulled over to warn a group of federal agents that they should wrap up their stop of a car quickly because school-age children would soon gather there to take the bus, his lawyers said Sunday.

In the following moments, the attorneys said an ICE officer shot Jimenez, a U.S. citizen and father of three, from behind.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said at the time that Jimenez had “attempted to run officers over by reversing directly at them without stopping” and that the shots were “defensive.”

Jimenez, 25, was charged in federal court with assault on a federal officer. A judge released him on bond Friday.

It takes Uranga three paragraphs to get to the part where the U.S. citizen and father of three tried to run the agents over. Why else would they open fire if not for defensive reasons?

Lawyers for Carlos Jimenez say that Jimenez reversed into the agents "because he was afraid."

Funny how none of this made it into the headline. Jimenez has been charged in federal court with assault on a federal officer but is out on bond.

According to The Times, Jimenez approached the officers to “tell them that there’s kids that are coming out to wait for the bus,” according to his lawyers. Tricia McLaughlin says Jimenez “engaged in a verbal altercation” with federal agents who had pulled over another car.

The Los Angeles Times knows exactly what it's doing with these headlines … trying to inclte more incidents like this one where activists try to run down Border Patrol and ICE agents.

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

