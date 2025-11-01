Jon Stewart Laments How We Got to the Point of Not Seeing Conservatives as Human Beings

Jon Stewart can have moments of lucidity, as shown in this clip from an appearance set up by The New Yorker. Now that Halloween is over, we're looking forward to Thanksgiving. What we're not looking for are all of the posts urging you not to invite your crazy right-wing uncle to dinner, or the printable placemat templates filled with liberal talking points.

Stewart admits that he has that crazy uncle who's to the right of Attila the Hun, but he laments the fact that we're to the point where we don't see people as three-dimensional human beings. They're caricatures of what leftists believe conservatives are.

🚨NEW: Jon Stewart:



"I’ve got people in my family that are to the right of Attila the Hun. And when people tell me, like, 'How can you platform that person on your show?' I go, 'I platform my uncle every f*cking Thanksgiving.'"



"And by the way, I love him. He’s a… pic.twitter.com/G8dAxMuADV — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 1, 2025

The post continues:

… three-dimensional human being who has qualities that I really admire — things about him." "And we’ve lost that. We’ve lost the ability to love people because we litmus test at every point, in every single moment." @DailyCaller

That's a wonderful message for all of the TDS-addled people out there cutting people out of their lives for having a different political opinion. But what led us to that stage?

"How did we get here?" lamented the navigator https://t.co/Uf1QT1wALw — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 1, 2025

Says the guy who built a career on applying a litmus test to people he doesn't know. — Brian G (@98CRuE6) November 1, 2025

The New Yorker is just as complicit as Stewart.

John has been part of that problem for a long time. He'll say these things and then later when he wants to burn someone he'll do the cancel culture thing.



Enough. I'll take people that are consistent, john... John is not consistent. — The Dog of Sinope (@SinoopyS) November 1, 2025

The reason we’ve ‘lost that’ is because people like Stewart didn’t allow open dialogue and robust conversation starting 10 years ago.



He’s a culprit trying to mitigate his culpability and I hope this Thanksgiving he shoves a turkey up his a55. — Daniela (@daniela_isspicy) November 1, 2025

An arsonist has thoughts on firefighting — Archibald Bunker (@meathead13234) November 1, 2025

So, Stewart doesn’t own a mirror? — Fergus (@FergusMcIlheny) November 1, 2025

Jon Stewart’s entire comedy, an act @StephenAtHome perfected, is if you disagreed with his random political points, you were either laughably stupid or loathsomely evil.

I wonder how we lost nuance — Patrick Staunton (@PatrickinNOLA) November 1, 2025

Stewart got us here — dick whitman (@skidrivebike) November 1, 2025

Crocodile tears for the monster he helped create 🤡 — Adam🇺🇸 (@adamisfreedom) November 1, 2025

Now he tells us — Eiður Á. Möller (@edsonedge) November 1, 2025

Stewart has used his platform to dehumanize conservatives for years and years. We appreciate that he can accept that his conservative family members are still human beings, but it would be nice if he did the same thing on his TV show once in a while.

