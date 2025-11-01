Jon Stewart Laments How We Got to the Point of Not Seeing Conservatives as Human Beings

Jasmine Crockett: Republicans 'Harm' Illegal Aliens Because of Skin Color and They Don’t...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on November 01, 2025
Meme

Jon Stewart can have moments of lucidity, as shown in this clip from an appearance set up by The New Yorker. Now that Halloween is over, we're looking forward to Thanksgiving. What we're not looking for are all of the posts urging you not to invite your crazy right-wing uncle to dinner, or the printable placemat templates filled with liberal talking points.

Stewart admits that he has that crazy uncle who's to the right of Attila the Hun, but he laments the fact that we're to the point where we don't see people as three-dimensional human beings. They're caricatures of what leftists believe conservatives are.

The post continues:

… three-dimensional human being who has qualities that I really admire — things about him."

"And we’ve lost that. We’ve lost the ability to love people because we litmus test at every point, in every single moment."

@DailyCaller

That's a wonderful message for all of the TDS-addled people out there cutting people out of their lives for having a different political opinion. But what led us to that stage?

The New Yorker is just as complicit as Stewart.

Stewart has used his platform to dehumanize conservatives for years and years. We appreciate that he can accept that his conservative family members are still human beings, but it would be nice if he did the same thing on his TV show once in a while.

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

