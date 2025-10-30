Victor Shi: All of The New York Times’ Warnings About a Second Trump Term Have Come True

A year ago, just a week before the election, The New York Times published, in giant letters on the front page of its opinion section, all the things candidate Donald Trump said he would do, warning readers to take him at his word. A lot of liberals, including Democrat cheerleader Victor Shi, have been passing around a photograph of the page and claiming everything on it was right.

This was published one year ago. Everything is right. pic.twitter.com/eMeN6uekBx — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) October 29, 2025

Sounds to us like he's keeping his promises. We'll admit that The Times got some of it right — President Trump did order mass deportations. His promise to do so went a long way toward his victory on Election Night.

Hell yeah. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/H7WmzntVEI — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) October 29, 2025

This is what we voted for. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) October 30, 2025

I guess that shows us just how much America hated the alternative. — David Gaw (@davidgaw) October 30, 2025

Donald Trump does what he says he’ll do.

Not what the people running his autopen tell him he’s doing — Red Chem (@red_chem_lite) October 29, 2025

Homeboy has never experienced a politician doing what he said he’d do before.



Sad. — 2Fast2Federalist (@LilJonAdams) October 29, 2025

Yep, and I got what I voted for. Cry more. — Kal (@kalironside) October 30, 2025

I voted for this.



Promises made, promises kept. — GOP Josh Lickliter 🇺🇸 (@GOPJosh20) October 30, 2025

He's prosecuting his enemies for their crimes, not because they're his enemies. — Santa's Tavern (S0) (@SantasTavern) October 30, 2025

His enemies are criminals



Criminals deserve to be prosecuted — DUKE (@DUKE_content) October 30, 2025

Prosecute criminals. That’s what he’s doing. Get it straight. — Pam (@EndTheMatrix_) October 30, 2025

So glad he’s doing what he said he would do. — Cheryl Bowers🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CherylB2121) October 29, 2025

Golly gee a politician that does exactly what he said he would. Novel concept isnt it? — Sodakschutzenfest (@Sodakschutzenf1) October 30, 2025

Promises made promises kept. I still don’t think he going hard enough! — Phillip Truong (@PT12uong) October 30, 2025

True … he really needs Tom Homan and ICE to step up the deportations. We won't even get close to deporting them all at this rate.

