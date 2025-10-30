Wrong Bill de Blasio Pranks Times of London With Fake Endorsement via Ring...
Victor Shi: All of The New York Times’ Warnings About a Second Trump Term Have Come True

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on October 30, 2025

A year ago, just a week before the election, The New York Times published, in giant letters on the front page of its opinion section, all the things candidate Donald Trump said he would do, warning readers to take him at his word. A lot of liberals, including Democrat cheerleader Victor Shi, have been passing around a photograph of the page and claiming everything on it was right.

Sounds to us like he's keeping his promises. We'll admit that The Times got some of it right — President Trump did order mass deportations. His promise to do so went a long way toward his victory on Election Night.

True … he really needs Tom Homan and ICE to step up the deportations. We won't even get close to deporting them all at this rate.

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

DONALD TRUMP THE NEW YORK TIMES

