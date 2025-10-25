MSNBC: Trump’s Strikes on Drug Boats Are a Warm-Up for Deploying the Military Against Americans

For your enjoyment, here's another video from the U.S. government showing a drug-running boat being blown up:

Trump just smoked another drug boat 🔥



Cry harder, libs!



This is exactly what I voted for! pic.twitter.com/dcNIJvLUuV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 22, 2025

Expert and Atlantic staff writer Tom Nichols appeared as a guest on MSNBC to theorize that the Trump administration's strikes on drug boats are just a warm-up for using the military as his personal private army to unleash on American citizens. Check out how MSNBC's Alicia Menendez tees up the "five-alarm fire" question for Nichols, and then interjects, "Yes, yes" as he speaks.

🚨 JUST IN: Viewers are demanding an immediate retraction after MSNBC claims President Trump is now plotting to deploy the military nationwide to kill anyone he wants within the country.



You can't hate these people enough.pic.twitter.com/x3gnvHLJ10 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 24, 2025

If you can't make it to the end of the video, and we don't blame you, Menendez finishes up by saying, "Tom Nichols, your brain and my brain have gone to the exact same place" — hopefully to the TDS treatment center.

MSNBC might not be an accurate source of news. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 24, 2025

They are not a news organization in any form — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) October 24, 2025

Of course Ivory Tower Tommy is party to this. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) October 25, 2025

MSNBC has learned precisely nothing— they’re showing zero interest in toning down the incendiary rhetoric and lies about President Trump.



Rhetoric like this aired on MSNBC is conditioning the environment for lunatic leftists to commit more violent action against President Trump… — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 25, 2025

It’s not working MSM, no one believes you. You have cried, “wolf” too many times. — DeusRegit (@Gualterum) October 24, 2025

She is psycho. — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) October 25, 2025

She’s nearly hysterical. — Dr. AMOB 🇺🇸🦓❤️‍🔥 (@Acertaingirl) October 24, 2025

Let them talk. Every accusation of theirs is an admission. See where their minds are? This is what they would do, or possibly have already done. — JD McRae (@Livin2LearnLove) October 25, 2025

Retraction?

Lawsuit. — Angela White (@AngieEph2ten) October 25, 2025

That kind of claim is dangerous if it is not backed by facts. People deserve truth, not outrage for ratings. — Deepak kumar™ (@DeepakRPSingh) October 24, 2025

What ratings?

Love how there’s no push back. — QuantaSolace (@QuantaSolace) October 24, 2025

Pushback? It's more like that scene from When Harry Met Sally where Meg Ryan fakes an orgasm.

***

