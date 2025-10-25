MSNBC: Trump’s Strikes on Drug Boats Are a Warm-Up for Deploying the Military Against Americans

VIP
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on October 25, 2025
MSNBC

For your enjoyment, here's another video from the U.S. government showing a drug-running boat being blown up:

Expert and Atlantic staff writer Tom Nichols appeared as a guest on MSNBC to theorize that the Trump administration's strikes on drug boats are just a warm-up for using the military as his personal private army to unleash on American citizens. Check out how MSNBC's Alicia Menendez tees up the "five-alarm fire" question for Nichols, and then interjects, "Yes, yes" as he speaks.

If you can't make it to the end of the video, and we don't blame you, Menendez finishes up by saying, "Tom Nichols, your brain and my brain have gone to the exact same place" — hopefully to the TDS treatment center.

What ratings?

Pushback? It's more like that scene from When Harry Met Sally where Meg Ryan fakes an orgasm.

***

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

