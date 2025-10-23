Black High School Girl Undergoes ‘Colonial Punishment’ by Having Hair Cut

A picture can say a thousand words, and they can all be lies. This editor made a good guess as to what plantocrat means: a person who belongs to or rules as part of a plantocracy — a dominant social or political class composed primarily of large-scale plantation owners. Well, while Chuck Schumer and the rest of the Democrats and the media want you to be shocked by a photo of construction at the White House, take a look at this photo of "colonial punishment."

Newly enrolled student at the Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School visibly distraught, after trimming her hair as part of school enrollment requirements. pic.twitter.com/vtgOKnPO2R — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) October 22, 2025

This is colonial punishment. Like, straight out of the plantocrat handbook. https://t.co/Y2CLEc1cOr — Luke Elliott (@LukeElliottS) October 22, 2025

Well, he should take it up with the Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School.

How did you manage to work white people into this — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) October 23, 2025

Maybe the name of the school could have been a tip-off.

An African school in Africa run by Africans with African students is making an African girl cut her hair.



And this is still somehow the fault of white people. https://t.co/zWxJBhbCbr — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) October 22, 2025

They learned it by watching white people, OK?

The guilt is overwhelming. Where do I send my paycheck for reparations? — Autumnal Satyr, GED ✝️🇺🇸🍂 (@AnsweredSatyr) October 22, 2025

Seriously. Please tell me what their damage is? — Mondomedia (@mondolithic) October 22, 2025

I can't handle this level of dumb... pic.twitter.com/dC29vsUlJq — JB in IN (@jrb528) October 22, 2025

Our reach has no bounds. It appears. — Chuck Masefield (@ChuckMasefield) October 22, 2025

It’s probably Trump’s fault, too — Observer Cat (@Suzycat6) October 23, 2025

If you'll follow this helpful chart you'll see ...

... mmkay ... here's "White People" ... and "neoprene faucets" ... probably didn't need that step ...

and ... over here we have "double Shroedinger dilemma" ... with yeah ... here's "Africa" ... and ... finally we see "cut hair." pic.twitter.com/YnX7I3jLHw — Casey Hume (@CaseyRHume) October 23, 2025

That is some Olympic level mental gymnastics there. pic.twitter.com/GmINB6C4ly — Valkyriepatriot (@Valkyrieusa78) October 22, 2025

The mental gymnastics of the perpetual victim. — TheNavyMadeMeDoIt (@civicusP) October 23, 2025

We're hearing two things in the replies. First, the video is AI-generated. But we ran it through an AI image detector (that's probably run by AI) and it had 95 percent confidence it's real. Second, Dr. Sydney Watson needs to read a book about colonialism in Ghana:

The education system is a relic of the colonial system, the outfits, the programs, and the hair styles too. Cutting hair is absurd because it is only done in schools in Africa, nowhere else do you see it.



When the same behavior is repeated for too long it becomes cultural. — ZEBI 🌍 (@zzzzeubi) October 23, 2025

This editor's son went to Catholic School in Ohio, and they had standards for hair length for boys.

Yes. It's a colonial rule that was never changed and it's not the only one. The video is most likely AI generated but the practice is still prevalent in many places and excuse is still the same as the colonizers'. — Re𓋹gn (@MbusoKaVusumuzi) October 23, 2025

Leave it to a generational criminal not to understand. — Todd’s Scheme (@HersheyBear13) October 23, 2025

A "generational criminal." We'll work that into our vocabulary along with plantocrat.

***

