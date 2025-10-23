Black High School Girl Undergoes ‘Colonial Punishment’ by Having Hair Cut

CBS News: Cuban Man Deported to Africa Is on a Hunger Strike and...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 23, 2025
imgflip

A picture can say a thousand words, and they can all be lies. This editor made a good guess as to what plantocrat means: a person who belongs to or rules as part of a plantocracy — a dominant social or political class composed primarily of large-scale plantation owners. Well, while Chuck Schumer and the rest of the Democrats and the media want you to be shocked by a photo of construction at the White House, take a look at this photo of "colonial punishment."

Advertisement

Well, he should take it up with the Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School.

Maybe the name of the school could have been a tip-off.

They learned it by watching white people, OK?

Advertisement

We're hearing two things in the replies. First, the video is AI-generated. But we ran it through an AI image detector (that's probably run by AI) and it had 95 percent confidence it's real. Second, Dr. Sydney Watson needs to read a book about colonialism in Ghana:

Advertisement

This editor's son went to Catholic School in Ohio, and they had standards for hair length for boys.

A "generational criminal." We'll work that into our vocabulary along with plantocrat.

***

