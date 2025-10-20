Pastor Tells Kash Patel to Go Back Home and Worship His Sand Demons This Diwali

In 2019, President Joe Biden released a lengthy statement saying that "Jill and I send warm wishes for a joyous celebration — Happy Diwali and Saal Mubarak." In 2025, FBI Director Kash Patel wished everyone a happy Diwali, "celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil."

Happy Diwali 🪔 - celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil. pic.twitter.com/Kj5cEl1Kzv — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) October 20, 2025

Patel is Hindu and was born in New York to Indian immigrant parents. One poster, Pastor Joel Webbon, senior pastor of Covenant Bible Church and founder of Right Response Ministries, told him to go back home and worship his sand demons. The government has been very strict about calling out Islamophobia, but hasn't tackled Hinduphobia.

Go back home and worship your sand demons.



Get out of my country. https://t.co/20xEPWQtNt — Joel Webbon (@rightresponsem) October 20, 2025

Who is this Temu Matt Walsh and why is he on my feed? — alaresurrected (@alaresurrected) October 20, 2025

Less than one percent of India is composed of sandy desert. The Middle East on the other hand… — syamaloka (@syamaloka) October 20, 2025

What a bigot! — Greg (@GregB_TX) October 20, 2025

I'm a Muslim and I feel offended for the Hindus. You're the demon — Holy Warrior (@HolyWarrior16) October 20, 2025

Should you move since you seem to find freedom of religion, protected by our constitution, so unbearable? — Paulina Plazas (@paulinaplazas) October 20, 2025

Bark more. That's the only thing you can do. Happy Diwali 🪔🤣 — Maveric (@Maveric108) October 20, 2025

From where you get this much hate? — Sanatan | 🕉️ तत् सत् (@sanatan_) October 20, 2025

Are you a real person? — deadskatermonk (@deadskatermonk) October 20, 2025

He apparently has a YouTube show every Monday. Don't fail to miss it.

Lighten up, Francis. It's the Hindu New Year. You don't have to celebrate it. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰 (@Humming_birder) October 20, 2025

President Trump also wished a happy Diwali:

Presidential Message on Diwali



"To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace." - @POTUS https://t.co/QoVAc7JEs9 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 20, 2025

Now send Patel back to New York to worship his sand demons.

