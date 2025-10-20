Pastor Tells Kash Patel to Go Back Home and Worship His Sand Demons This Diwali

VIP
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on October 20, 2025
imgflip

In 2019, President Joe Biden released a lengthy statement saying that "Jill and I send warm wishes for a joyous celebration — Happy Diwali and Saal Mubarak." In 2025, FBI Director Kash Patel wished everyone a happy Diwali, "celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil."

Patel is Hindu and was born in New York to Indian immigrant parents. One poster, Pastor Joel Webbon, senior pastor of Covenant Bible Church and founder of Right Response Ministries, told him to go back home and worship his sand demons. The government has been very strict about calling out Islamophobia, but hasn't tackled Hinduphobia.

President Trump also wished a happy Diwali:

Now send Patel back to New York to worship his sand demons.

