Socialist Spectacle: Bernie Sanders Erupts in Wild Rant After AOC Is Asked About...
NBC News Layoffs Prompts Reminder of Bias and Malpractice
VIP
State of Emergency: Los Angeles Bailing Out Illegal Aliens Who Can’t Pay Their...
Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex...
Doughy Fellow Says 'We' Will Have to Fight Back If the US Military...
VIP
Antifa Member Begs for Help Boxing in an ICE Vehicle
Double Amputee Returns Home After 20 Years in Israeli Prison With an 'Unshaken...
PBS News Team Turns in Its Press Credentials to the Pentagon
Jacksonville Jaguars Star Travis Hunter Shines with Faith and Grace, Silencing Haterade-Si...
Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity
NAACP Lawyer Argues That White Democrats Weren’t Voting for Black Candidates
Gavin Newsom's Clipped Video of Trump Praise Gets the 'Full Context' Treatment and...
Judge BLOCKS Trump From Firing Federal Employees During Schumer Shutdown
Two Teens Who Assaulted ‘Big Balls’ Given Probation; 'That's Stupid,' Says Trump

Riley Gaines Reacts to 'The View' Harpies Saying They Should Have More Republicans On

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on October 15, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

When Stephen Colbert announced on air that his show had been canceled, his guest that night was Sen. Adam Schiff. It's a wonder more people aren't watching. Some people took a look back at Colbert's guest list and found out that he'd hosted one Republican, and that Republican was Liz Cheney.

Advertisement

The harpies of "The View" think that they should have more Republicans on the show. They've had Joe and Jill Biden and Kamla Harris as guests, so it would seem only fair to have one conservative guest. The problem, see, is that Republicans are afraid to come on the show. Afraid of losing their hearing, maybe. Why would a show under the ABC News banner claim that Republicans are afraid to come on as guests? Are they suggesting they're biased against Republicans?

Recommended

Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex Capitol Police Chief Agrees)
Doug P.
Advertisement

We don't think the studio audience would appreciate a Republican's point of view for some reason.

Riley Gaines says she was pitched to appear on the show, but they turned her down.

Advertisement

We've collected a few names in this thread of Republicans who'd be happy to go on. They'd have to be invited first, though, and we all know that's never going to happen.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex Capitol Police Chief Agrees)
Doug P.
NBC News Layoffs Prompts Reminder of Bias and Malpractice
Gordon K
Socialist Spectacle: Bernie Sanders Erupts in Wild Rant After AOC Is Asked About Chuck Schumer Primary
Warren Squire
Doughy Fellow Says 'We' Will Have to Fight Back If the US Military Fires on Americans
Brett T.
Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity
Brett T.
Gavin Newsom's Clipped Video of Trump Praise Gets the 'Full Context' Treatment and IMMEDIATELY Backfires
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Miranda Devine Explains Why This J6 Question Sent Pelosi Over the Edge (Ex Capitol Police Chief Agrees) Doug P.
Advertisement