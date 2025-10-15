Riley Gaines Reacts to 'The View' Harpies Saying They Should Have More Republicans On

When Stephen Colbert announced on air that his show had been canceled, his guest that night was Sen. Adam Schiff. It's a wonder more people aren't watching. Some people took a look back at Colbert's guest list and found out that he'd hosted one Republican, and that Republican was Liz Cheney.

The harpies of "The View" think that they should have more Republicans on the show. They've had Joe and Jill Biden and Kamla Harris as guests, so it would seem only fair to have one conservative guest. The problem, see, is that Republicans are afraid to come on the show. Afraid of losing their hearing, maybe. Why would a show under the ABC News banner claim that Republicans are afraid to come on as guests? Are they suggesting they're biased against Republicans?

The View says Republicans are “scared” to come on the show. That’s a lie. I’d come on tomorrow and go toe-to-toe with the women. I think it’s time for a man on the panel. These girls are getting stale. And much like Sunny’s nose, their ratings are collapsing every day. pic.twitter.com/y7oQ9pnLzA — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) October 15, 2025

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton stepped up and volunteered too. I'm betting none of you get called to chat with them. Too bad too, because their ratings would rocket and they need it. — Cappuccino (@KndlCappuccino) October 15, 2025

@TheView you threw down the gauntlet and now it has been picked up. The ones who seem scared are you. And, @Alyssafarah where is the MAGA hat you promised to wear? — Cym (@cymg769) October 15, 2025

You would be over the top great!! I would also like to see Scott Jennings and Stephen Miller on their show… — Commonsensegal (@friendlyfire56) October 15, 2025

I wouldn't do it. Those women are too immature. They gang-up on people they hate and that's fine, but its not worth taking the time — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) October 15, 2025

We don't think the studio audience would appreciate a Republican's point of view for some reason.

Ben Shapiro has said repeatedly he would love to go on The View. — Brienne Schroeder (@BrieSchr1011) October 15, 2025

Riley Gaines says she was pitched to appear on the show, but they turned her down.

“I think that we should have more Republicans on the show. But they don’t want to come on- they’re scared of us.”



When I was pitched to go on, they said no lol

pic.twitter.com/OahsOKhTYw — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 15, 2025

It’s always “we want more Republicans” until one actually says yes. Then suddenly the invite disappears. They don’t want conversation they want control of the narrative. — Gift (Ø,G) (@ofeyou1) October 15, 2025

The viewership of that show is limited to liberal hags and writers waiting for them to say something stupid so they can write about it. If it weren't for those writers, nobody would even know what kind of crap they're talking about today. — Freddy (@Freddymtv2077) October 15, 2025

After @tedcruz embarrassed them, they probably avoid all other Republicans like the plague. — TimeForJustice (@NoTime4Silence3) October 16, 2025

They want “Republicans” like George Conway or Adam Kinzinger. — HapMac (@MikeMcPhilomy) October 16, 2025

They’re only virtue signaling that they want opposing voices. They don’t actually want to allow anyone who can challenge them on. — EduTech Lena (@LenaLatham) October 15, 2025

@JoyVBehar @TheView lies. We pitch you all the time. Never get a yes. You’re scared to have republicans on the show. — StacyAnn (@WorkMomhustle) October 16, 2025

We've collected a few names in this thread of Republicans who'd be happy to go on. They'd have to be invited first, though, and we all know that's never going to happen.

