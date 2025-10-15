VIP
Antifa Member Begs for Help Boxing in an ICE Vehicle
PBS News Team Turns in Its Press Credentials to the Pentagon
Jacksonville Jaguars Star Travis Hunter Shines with Faith and Grace, Silencing Haterade-Si...
Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity
NAACP Lawyer Argues That White Democrats Weren’t Voting for Black Candidates
Gavin Newsom's Clipped Video of Trump Praise Gets the 'Full Context' Treatment and...
Judge BLOCKS Trump From Firing Federal Employees During Schumer Shutdown
Two Teens Who Assaulted ‘Big Balls’ Given Probation; 'That's Stupid,' Says Trump
Brian Stelter Says Reporters Have Been Showing Up at the Pentagon to Turn...
Pro Bono Haters: Leftist Lawyers Scramble to Save Visa-Denied Migrants Who Cheered Charlie...
Zohran 'Ban All Guns' Mamdani Has No Opinion on Whether Hamas Should Give...
VIP
Vietor's Myanmar Meltdown: Trump’s USAID Cuts Blamed for Dead Kids, China & Qatar...
Mamdani’s NYC Mayor Bid: No Jews or Their Allies Allowed in My Socialist...
'Hit a Nerve!' Nancy Pelosi Blows Up at Reporter Over a Totally Fair...

Double Amputee Returns Home After 20 Years in Israeli Prison With an 'Unshaken Spirit'

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 15, 2025
imgflip

Here's an uplifting story for the pro-Palestinian crowd. Don't get us wrong — we're thrilled that Israel and Hamas signed off on the first phase of President Donald Trump's comprehensive peace plan. Still, the deal seemed a little lopsided: Hamas returned the 20 surviving hostages it had held for longer than two years, and in exchange, Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees from its prisons.

Advertisement

One of those released after 20 years in prison was Nahid Faraj Jadoa Al-Aqra, a double amputee who returned to Gaza "on prosthetic legs but with unshaken spirit." Those two guys carrying him don't look like they've been starved by the Israelis.

Just to clarify, the Israelis didn't cut of his legs while he was in prison.

Recommended

Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity
Brett T.
Advertisement

The pro-Hamas crowd prefers to refer to them as "political prisoners."

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity
Brett T.
PBS News Team Turns in Its Press Credentials to the Pentagon
Brett T.
NAACP Lawyer Argues That White Democrats Weren’t Voting for Black Candidates
Brett T.
Jacksonville Jaguars Star Travis Hunter Shines with Faith and Grace, Silencing Haterade-Sipping Reporter
justmindy
Gavin Newsom's Clipped Video of Trump Praise Gets the 'Full Context' Treatment and IMMEDIATELY Backfires
Doug P.
'Hit a Nerve!' Nancy Pelosi Blows Up at Reporter Over a Totally Fair Question About January 6th
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Greta Thunberg Claims She Was Filmed While Stripped Naked in Israeli Captivity Brett T.
Advertisement