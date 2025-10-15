Double Amputee Returns Home After 20 Years in Israeli Prison With an 'Unshaken Spirit'

Here's an uplifting story for the pro-Palestinian crowd. Don't get us wrong — we're thrilled that Israel and Hamas signed off on the first phase of President Donald Trump's comprehensive peace plan. Still, the deal seemed a little lopsided: Hamas returned the 20 surviving hostages it had held for longer than two years, and in exchange, Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees from its prisons.

Advertisement

One of those released after 20 years in prison was Nahid Faraj Jadoa Al-Aqra, a double amputee who returned to Gaza "on prosthetic legs but with unshaken spirit." Those two guys carrying him don't look like they've been starved by the Israelis.

After 20 Years in Israeli Prisons, Double-Amputee Returns Home.



Nahid Faraj Jadoa Al-Aqra, freed after two decades behind bars, returned to his people on prosthetic legs but with unshaken spirit.



Video by Ig @ ismail_alzanoon pic.twitter.com/bTzl17X9BM — 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐦 (@Malcolm_Pal9) October 14, 2025

Just to clarify, the Israelis didn't cut of his legs while he was in prison.

This dude blew his own legs off while murdering three people.



Palestinian culture is the most depraved in human history. https://t.co/hbO8P2TqSd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 15, 2025

The fact that he only got sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing three people is a big problem. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) October 15, 2025

He was serving three life sentences. The 20 years is because of the hostage swap. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 15, 2025

Interesting. How did he lose his legs? — Pudge (@pudgenet) October 15, 2025

Mr “double amputee” is a terrorist that blew his own legs off in a suicide bombing killing three innocent people. He was then saved by Israeli doctors.



You worship death. — Nux (@Nux_Taku) October 15, 2025

The real question is why did Israel paid for his medical treatment and prosthetic legs after he blew himself up and killed 3 other Israelis — Amir Sher (@WriterAmirSher) October 15, 2025

You forgot to tell people how he lost his legs. He tried to carry out a suicide bombing and blew himself up. Just like most of the suffering of Palestinians, this was self-inflicted. — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) October 15, 2025

"Double Amputee" is an interesting way to describe a man who blew his own legs off. But you do you. — Hayden Hewitt (@HaydenHewitt) October 15, 2025

There’s a “silenced truth” which you forgot to “echo” in your post. — WFC (@wheatfrom) October 15, 2025

Looks like he was pretty well taken care of. Doesn’t look like he was beaten or starved. — Ellie 🇺🇸 (@Wetchilidog) October 15, 2025

Yup. No one starving there. — DD (@djdhrubs) October 15, 2025

I guess walking on Israeli provided prosthetic legs just didn’t have the theatrical impact that carrying him did. — Voodoo the Viking (@VooTheViking) October 15, 2025

Failed suicide bomber who blew his legs off. Bloody terrorists. — Ricardo 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RicardoEyes) October 15, 2025

The pro-Hamas crowd prefers to refer to them as "political prisoners."

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.