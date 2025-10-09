Mehdi Hasan Amused That None of the Conservatives Invited to White House Are...
Senator Chuck Says Mike Johnson Will Be Responsible for Louisiana Deaths Caused by...
Remember When Abigail Spanberger's Volunteer Held Up That Jim Crow Sign? Turns Out...

NC State Rep Who Opposed Parents' Bill of Rights Charged With Kiddie-Diddling

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on October 09, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Here is a horrifying story out of North Carolina. State Rep. Cecil Brockman, a Democrat, has been charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a child between 13 and 15.

What's the sign say in that photo? Cecil Brockman Youth Academic Center? Yikes.

"He must RESIGN!"

We don't know about that. From what we've seen over the past week, it takes a lot for a Democrat to resign or drop out of a race.

"We've known Cecil for years, and he's a great guy. We need him in the House fighting for the people."

DEMOCRAT PARTY NORTH CAROLINA

