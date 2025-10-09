NC State Rep Who Opposed Parents' Bill of Rights Charged With Kiddie-Diddling

Here is a horrifying story out of North Carolina. State Rep. Cecil Brockman, a Democrat, has been charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a child between 13 and 15.

🚨#BREAKING: Democrat NC Rep. Cecil Brockman has been charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties with child between the ages of 13 and 15.



Brockman OPPOSED the "Parents' Bill of Rights" which mandated that schools tell parents about their child's mental and physical health.

What's the sign say in that photo? Cecil Brockman Youth Academic Center? Yikes.

...and yes, Cecil has an YOUTH ACADEMIC BUILDING named after him in North Carolina



It's called the "Cecil Brockman Youth Academic Center" pic.twitter.com/dm8QCkVwPJ — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 9, 2025

Disgusting. RESIGN.

Brockman also reportedly tried to "use his status to gain information" about the victim's location while the victim was at the hospital.



He must…

We don't know about that. From what we've seen over the past week, it takes a lot for a Democrat to resign or drop out of a race.

He voted against North Carolina's SB49, the "Parents' Bill of Rights," which requires schools to notify parents about their child's physical and mental health. He is now charged with multiple felonies involving a minor between 13 and 15. The connection is not subtle. — Kentucky (@KentuckyKOT) October 9, 2025

In before his DNC allies start with "That was a private encounter taken out of context, and he's apologized. Of course I stand with him." — Not Stoya (@notstoya) October 9, 2025

It is always the ones who work closest to children, that always seem to slip through the cracks.



Need to start taking safety of kids more seriously. — Nick🔎 (@NickProbes) October 9, 2025

At this point, I think we need to question the individual integrity and consider the potential risk to society of anyone who opposes laws and norms that protect kids. Flag them all. Keep eyes on them all. — Socratic Sandpiper (@SocraticSand) October 9, 2025

Is this a core Democratic value now too? We’ll see. — La via guerre (@JB0ne1) October 9, 2025

I’m sure democrats still support him AND this will not be in the media. — Louis (@louis3288) October 9, 2025

Resign my ass. He must be be expelled. This is lawful expulsion by legislation which normally takes 2/3rd vote. It would be amazing if Dems didn't vote for this in light of rape charges. — C Young (@cathyyoung421) October 9, 2025

Uh… resignation is an option?



I would assume removal from office and incarceration would be the only one. — Jeremy Barney 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@FranchiseBarney) October 9, 2025

CORRECTION: He must be fitted with a mill stone.



Mathew 18:6 — S. W. (@Erdnase) October 9, 2025

Resign? Why isn’t he in prison? — usedtolovemycity (@forestbreathing) October 9, 2025

Democrats will probably keep supporting him. They are lunatics. 🤡 — Cancel Me Gently (@CenteredRight) October 9, 2025

"We've known Cecil for years, and he's a great guy. We need him in the House fighting for the people."

***