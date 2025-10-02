No Known Motive in Manchester Synagogue Attack—Except the Name: Jihad Al-Shamie Identified
If Antifa Is Just an Idea, Why Are Members of Portland's City Council...

Now Defunded, NPR Host Vows, 'We Will Not Easily Be Silenced' and Continue to Advocate for Truth

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on October 02, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, "Weekend Edition" host Scott Simon of NPR noted that Wednesday was the first day since its creation in 1970 that NPR was working without federal funding. It was a great self-own, as Simon noted, "We're here, strong, vital, and with an audience of millions we will keep on serving, no fees, no paywalls, and across all divisions." So you didn't need federal funding after all. What did you do with all the money?

Also on Wednesday, Leila Fadel, host of "Morning Edition," read a short manifesto on air, as relayed by NPR's Steve Inskeep. 

The post concludes:

… even if those we're asking don't like our questions."

"We will not easily be silenced." What a fighter.

They may have laid off a couple of Democrats.

Just don't expect them to ask any questions about Hunter Biden's laptop:

They have plenty of evil capitalist corporations funding them and their Democrat propaganda.

NPR is getting pretty sassy now that they're not leeching off the taxpayers anymore.

***

