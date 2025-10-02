Now Defunded, NPR Host Vows, 'We Will Not Easily Be Silenced' and Continue to Advocate for Truth

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, "Weekend Edition" host Scott Simon of NPR noted that Wednesday was the first day since its creation in 1970 that NPR was working without federal funding. It was a great self-own, as Simon noted, "We're here, strong, vital, and with an audience of millions we will keep on serving, no fees, no paywalls, and across all divisions." So you didn't need federal funding after all. What did you do with all the money?

Also on Wednesday, Leila Fadel, host of "Morning Edition," read a short manifesto on air, as relayed by NPR's Steve Inskeep.

Today, on NPR's first day free of federal funds, @LeilaFadel said on Up First: "We will not easily be silenced. We will continue to be advocates for the truth--for facts. We will ask the questions our listeners, the American public, want the answers to, even if those we're asking… — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) October 1, 2025

The post concludes:

… even if those we're asking don't like our questions."

"We will not easily be silenced." What a fighter.

You are not being silenced, now you are free to express your commie views without my taxes funding you. — Floridian 🐊🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) October 2, 2025

You can say whatever you want. I just don't want to pay for it. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) October 2, 2025

You guys are privately funded now. Feel free to say whatever you want. — Andy Stevens 🇺🇸 (@mrandystevens) October 2, 2025

😂😂😂😂 No one cares enough to try and silence NPR. You are free to say whatever you want to whomever you want.



You just can't do it with free money from my pocket anymore. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) October 2, 2025

Who wants to “silence” you? Preposterous.



The first amendment says nothing about federal or taxpayer FUNDING of speech. — stevemur (@stevemur) October 2, 2025

Mr. Inskeep, in April of 2024 it was revealed that NPR’s editorial staff composed of 87 Democrats and zero Republicans.



Have those numbers changed? — Amos (@AmosFromWV) October 2, 2025

They may have laid off a couple of Democrats.

The next day @NPR serves as advocates for the truth will be the first day it has ever done so. — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) October 2, 2025

They haven’t been advocates for the truth in a very long time.



If they wanna keep spreading their propaganda, they can do it on their own dime. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 2, 2025

Funny thing, I've been wanting you people to ask the questions I want answers to for YEARS, but somehow the questions I have never get asked. — God's Whale Facts Decider Cow (@inane_gimmick) October 1, 2025

Just don't expect them to ask any questions about Hunter Biden's laptop:

I don’t want to silence you. I just don’t want to pay you. Sell more totes. https://t.co/1xRR2PoFkc — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 2, 2025

They have plenty of evil capitalist corporations funding them and their Democrat propaganda.

NPR is getting pretty sassy now that they're not leeching off the taxpayers anymore.

