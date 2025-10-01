ICE Sweep in Minneapolis-St. Paul Shows Half of Migrants Had Committed Immigration Fraud

VIP
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 01, 2025
Twitchy

According to officials from the Department of Homeland Security, a recent sweep of Minneapolis-St. Paul revealed that nearly half of all immigrants had committed some form of immigration fraud. The New York Post has the story:

Alex Oliveira reports:

Nearly half of all immigrants in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Twin Cities were found to have committed some form of immigration fraud during a recent sweep by authorities with the Department of Homeland Security, officials revealed Tuesday.

“Officers encountered blatant marriage fraud, visa overstay, people claiming to work as businesses that can’t be found, forged documents, abuse of the H1B visa system, abuse of the F1 visa, and many other discrepancies,” US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) director Joseph B. Edlow told reporters Tuesday.

Officials didn’t point to a specific group, but the Twin Cities has seen a massive uptick in Somali refugees and immigrants in recent years — with more than 82,000 from the East African country living in Minnesota.

Blatant marriage fraud?

There are a lot of commenters suggesting they do the same with Dearborn, Michigan next, where the number is probably higher.

How many of these people voted for Ilhan Omar?

Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

