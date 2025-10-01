ICE Sweep in Minneapolis-St. Paul Shows Half of Migrants Had Committed Immigration Fraud

According to officials from the Department of Homeland Security, a recent sweep of Minneapolis-St. Paul revealed that nearly half of all immigrants had committed some form of immigration fraud. The New York Post has the story:

Bombshell ICE sweep in Minneapolis-St. Paul finds 50% of immigrants had committed immigration fraud after massive arrival uptick from Somalia https://t.co/0vDM4aJECK pic.twitter.com/q7bMcs4Hb1 — New York Post (@nypost) September 30, 2025

Alex Oliveira reports:

Nearly half of all immigrants in the Minneapolis-St. Paul Twin Cities were found to have committed some form of immigration fraud during a recent sweep by authorities with the Department of Homeland Security, officials revealed Tuesday. “Officers encountered blatant marriage fraud, visa overstay, people claiming to work as businesses that can’t be found, forged documents, abuse of the H1B visa system, abuse of the F1 visa, and many other discrepancies,” US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) director Joseph B. Edlow told reporters Tuesday. Officials didn’t point to a specific group, but the Twin Cities has seen a massive uptick in Somali refugees and immigrants in recent years — with more than 82,000 from the East African country living in Minnesota.

Blatant marriage fraud?

Say what you want about Ilhan Omar, but at least she is an accurate reflection of the district that she represents. pic.twitter.com/m53vY1zBuU — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 1, 2025

They need to sweep it again. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) October 1, 2025

Deport them all — MAGA Firearms & Tech (@magafirearmstec) October 1, 2025

Send them all back home with Omar. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) October 1, 2025

Mass deportations. They all go back. — BowTiedSquirrel. eth (@BowtieSquirrelX) October 1, 2025

That 50% of the immigrants in Minneapolis committed immigration fraud is not shocking in the least. — Cliff (@MadMadViking) October 1, 2025

Did they all marry their brother too? — Nicholas Syrianoudis 🇺🇲 (@nicksyrianoudis) October 1, 2025

What percentage of her district are married to their brothers? — Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) October 1, 2025

She’s probably the way they got here. — JustJen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@jsfw66) October 1, 2025

Round ‘em up and ship ‘em home. Please and thank you. — 🇺🇸Ren Johnson🇺🇸 (@schmeichelk) October 1, 2025

If 100% of these fraudsters aren’t repatriated to the countries of their origin then the rule of law no longer exists. And yes. Omar should be among them. — Think1Minute (@Think1Minute) October 1, 2025

There are a lot of commenters suggesting they do the same with Dearborn, Michigan next, where the number is probably higher.

Chain migration fraud has resulted in tens of millions of foreign nationals invading our country.



EVERY SINGLE ONE must be sent back. — Plymouth Patriot (@PatriotPlymouth) October 1, 2025

How many of these people voted for Ilhan Omar?

