Gaza-Based Journo Uses Image of Mount Vesuvius Eruption to Depict Israeli Rooftop Bombs

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on October 01, 2025
Twitchy

Gaza-based journalist Motasem A. Dalloul has a PayPal link in his X bio so you can support him if you are happy with his coverage in Gaza. We're going to take a pass on that, seeing as his footage of the rooftop bombs planted by "Israeli occupation forces" using drones isn't from Gaza and is eight years old.

A wildfire from 2017.

A proposed Community Note reads, "This image is actually from wildfires on Mount Vesuvius in Italy in July 2017, rather than recent events in Gaza."

He's probably a stringer with one of America's major newspapers or cable news networks.

There are plenty of people in the comments who are outraged that Israel is using this kind of warfare on Gaza, probably funded by the U.S. government. 

More Pallywood.

P.S. Tell your friends to release the hostages.

GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL

