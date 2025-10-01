Gaza-Based Journo Uses Image of Mount Vesuvius Eruption to Depict Israeli Rooftop Bombs

Gaza-based journalist Motasem A. Dalloul has a PayPal link in his X bio so you can support him if you are happy with his coverage in Gaza. We're going to take a pass on that, seeing as his footage of the rooftop bombs planted by "Israeli occupation forces" using drones isn't from Gaza and is eight years old.

💥I don’t know where Israeli occupation military get these evil ideas!!!



Israeli occupation forces planted small but destructive bombs on rooftops of homes in Gaza’s Al Daraj neighbourhood using quadcopter drones.



Then, they detonated them simultaneously. pic.twitter.com/nEjGRGOXVE — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) October 1, 2025

This is a wildfire in Italy, buddy. And you claim to be reporting from Gaza. https://t.co/OD0KAqGxGc — Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) October 1, 2025

A wildfire from 2017.

A proposed Community Note reads, "This image is actually from wildfires on Mount Vesuvius in Italy in July 2017, rather than recent events in Gaza."

Gaza’s Al Daraj neighbourhood looks a lot like Italy…@grok where is this picture from? — Wonky Johnson (@BluePikashoe) October 1, 2025

Everything you just said AND that picture are all lies. — Giefsky (@Speckle24) October 1, 2025

It must be exhausting to be such a voluminous liar — Radagast (@Barking5pider) October 1, 2025

If you’re actually in Gaza and reporting then why would you use images of wildfires from another country?? — The Implication (@kilaklau) October 1, 2025

Oh, look. Another Hamas member pretending to be a journalist. — Chad Whitfield (@ChadWhit1k) October 1, 2025

He's probably a stringer with one of America's major newspapers or cable news networks.

Just another proof. Hamas in a press jacket — NiXster (@NickyWeber) October 1, 2025

“Journalist” 😂😂😂😂 — Tami Hay (@tami_hay80) October 1, 2025

"...Then, they detonated them simultaneously..." and YOU were in the right place with your camera as it happens. 😆😆😆😆😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 — Vessel ✌️ (@Beluga_2027) October 1, 2025

When you have to post obvious and easily debunked lies like this, one would think that the whole idea of genocide is just as ridiculous. — Rock Chartrand🤑 (@RockChartrand) October 1, 2025

This is not from Gaza, you lying piece of Hamas scum. — Jules (@trottlesnot) October 1, 2025

And therefore, here is a picture from Italy. — Jens Petersen (@SockPup93876932) October 1, 2025

There are plenty of people in the comments who are outraged that Israel is using this kind of warfare on Gaza, probably funded by the U.S. government.

When drones turn homes into death traps, the siege isn’t just occupation—it’s terror in plain sight. #GazaUnderAttack — Shayghan (@kkeishayghan) October 1, 2025

More Pallywood.

P.S. Tell your friends to release the hostages.

***

