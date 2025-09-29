Ta-Nehisi Coates Calls Charlie Kirk a Hatemonger — Again

Six days after Charlie Kirk was assassinated on a college campus, Ta-Nehisi Coates published a piece in Vanity Fair in which he argued that, by "ignoring the rhetoric and actions of the Turning Point USA founder, pundits and politicians are sanitizing his legacy." Coates is still trashing Kirk, this time on Ezra Klein's podcast for the New York Times. "Ta-Nehisi Coates is a writer I admire — somebody I have a genuine friendship with," Klein wrote. "In the days after Kirk’s murder, he published a piece in Vanity Fair that was pretty harshly critical of what I had written and what he saw as a whitewashing of this man’s legacy and role in politics. Coates compared what I was doing there to the whitewashing of the Southern cause after the Civil War."

Of course, he was. So Klein had Coates on his podcast recently to talk more about Kirk, and Coates didn't hold back.

And I don’t take any joy in saying this, but we sometimes soothe ourselves by pointing out that love, acceptance and warmth are powerful forces. I believe they are. I also believe hate is a powerful force. I believe it’s a powerful, unifying force. And I think Charlie Kirk was a hatemonger. I really need to say this over and over again. I have a politic that rejects violence, that rejects political violence. I take no joy in the killing of anyone, no matter what they said. But if you ask me what the truth of his life was — and the truth of his public life — I would have to tell you it’s hate. I’d have to tell you it is the usage of hate and the harnessing of hate toward political ends.

Yes, he made it clear in his Vanity Fair piece that Kirk was pro-life, "rejected" the separation of church and state, and was transphobic.

Here he is with Klein:

Ta-Nehisi Coates: “I think Charlie Kirk was a hatemonger. I take no joy in the killing of anyone no matter what they said. But if you ask me what the truth of his life was I would have to tell you it’s hate” pic.twitter.com/CJJja9hWiO — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) September 29, 2025

Klein would never have Kirk on his podcast. He waits until after he's been killed by a left-wing nut and then invites Coates on to tell us all how he really kind of deserved it.

That's Ezra Klein.

Even POLITICO did a piece on Coates' "toxic world-view."

As someone said above, Kirk would have politely debated with Coates given the chance, rather than agree like a bobblehead like Klein.

