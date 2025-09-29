VIP
Graham Linehan Amused by Netflix's 'Trans Cop' on 'Wayward'
'Inject This Into My Veins'! JD Vance Self-Awareness Nukes Dems' Health Care Fearmongering
NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post...
VIP
Compassion, Not Condemnation: A Christian Call for Love After the LDS Church Attack
More than 100,000 Federal Employees Reportedly Set to Resign on Tuesday
Stephen King's Bill Clinton History Rewrite Flops as X Swiftly Schools the Big...
As a Black Woman, Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Don Lemon Charlie Kirk Has...
Don Lemon's Sour Take: White Men Are 'Broken' and Cause the Most Violence...
Zohran Mamdani’s Free Bus Program Would Cost Taxpayers $700 Million a Year
Trump's Quest for World Peace Continues with Self-Led 'Board of Peace' for Israel-Gaza
Mar-a-Gaza Memes Fly as Trump Reveals Plan to Redevelop Gaza
'She's Ignorant of How Ignorant She Is': JK Rowling Follows Up on Emma...
Iowa Revokes Illegal Alien Ian Roberts' License to Serve as a Superintendent
This Could Be Dinesh D’Souza’s Most Explosive Film Yet

Ta-Nehisi Coates Calls Charlie Kirk a Hatemonger — Again

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on September 29, 2025
Twitchy

Six days after Charlie Kirk was assassinated on a college campus, Ta-Nehisi Coates published a piece in Vanity Fair in which he argued that, by "ignoring the rhetoric and actions of the Turning Point USA founder, pundits and politicians are sanitizing his legacy." Coates is still trashing Kirk, this time on Ezra Klein's podcast for the New York Times. "Ta-Nehisi Coates is a writer I admire — somebody I have a genuine friendship with," Klein wrote. "In the days after Kirk’s murder, he published a piece in Vanity Fair that was pretty harshly critical of what I had written and what he saw as a whitewashing of this man’s legacy and role in politics. Coates compared what I was doing there to the whitewashing of the Southern cause after the Civil War."

Advertisement

Of course, he was. So Klein had Coates on his podcast recently to talk more about Kirk, and Coates didn't hold back.

And I don’t take any joy in saying this, but we sometimes soothe ourselves by pointing out that love, acceptance and warmth are powerful forces. I believe they are. I also believe hate is a powerful force. I believe it’s a powerful, unifying force. And I think Charlie Kirk was a hatemonger.

I really need to say this over and over again. I have a politic that rejects violence, that rejects political violence. I take no joy in the killing of anyone, no matter what they said.

But if you ask me what the truth of his life was — and the truth of his public life — I would have to tell you it’s hate. I’d have to tell you it is the usage of hate and the harnessing of hate toward political ends.

Yes, he made it clear in his Vanity Fair piece that Kirk was pro-life, "rejected" the separation of church and state, and was transphobic.

Here he is with Klein:

Recommended

More than 100,000 Federal Employees Reportedly Set to Resign on Tuesday
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Klein would never have Kirk on his podcast. He waits until after he's been killed by a left-wing nut and then invites Coates on to tell us all how he really kind of deserved it.

That's Ezra Klein.

Even POLITICO did a piece on Coates' "toxic world-view."

Advertisement

As someone said above, Kirk would have politely debated with Coates given the chance, rather than agree like a bobblehead like Klein.

***

 

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

More than 100,000 Federal Employees Reportedly Set to Resign on Tuesday
Brett T.
NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post on Her Private Facebook Account
Brett T.
'Inject This Into My Veins'! JD Vance Self-Awareness Nukes Dems' Health Care Fearmongering
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'She's Ignorant of How Ignorant She Is': JK Rowling Follows Up on Emma Watson With DEVASTATING Post
Grateful Calvin
Stephen King's Bill Clinton History Rewrite Flops as X Swiftly Schools the Big Dummy Horror Maestro
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

More than 100,000 Federal Employees Reportedly Set to Resign on Tuesday Brett T.
Advertisement