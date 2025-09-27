Mehdi Hasan Pounces on Elon Musk Being Named in Latest Epstein Files Release

The British media seems more interested in this non-story than the American media, probably because it involves Prince Andrew. In any case, the headlines all shout that Elon Musk appears in the latest release of the Epstein files.

Elon Musk and Prince Andrew named in latest Epstein files releasehttps://t.co/pEL8uHRebA — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 26, 2025

Elon Musk and Prince Andrew named in new Epstein files https://t.co/6erNmo6hVX — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 26, 2025

NEW: Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon are all named in Epstein docs released today by Democratshttps://t.co/BeX2fxmxmc — Axios (@axios) September 26, 2025

Zeteo News CEO Mehdi Hasan pounced, dare we say seized, on the headlines.

Such a bad week for Musk - he spends years obsessing over pedophiles only for the NYT to accuse his dad of being one and him knowing about it, and now Epstein asking in a file if Musk was coming to visit him on the island.



Sheesh. https://t.co/1vrc8QY769 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 26, 2025

Epstein asking if Musk was coming to visit him on the island? What's the story here? Sky News reports:

Elon Musk's name has appeared in files relating to Jeffrey Epstein, with a reference made to the world's richest man potentially visiting the paedophile's island. … They show Musk as a potential visitor to Epstein's island, Little St James, on 6 December 2014 - six years after Epstein became a listed sex offender. His name appears on what appears to be Epstein's daily schedule, with the entry reading: "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec.6 (is this still happening?)"

"Potentially visiting." "A potential visitor."

Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt.



Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit. https://t.co/9Pd3LXFeFm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2025

Damning stuff there, Hasan.

And the answer being “no” doesn’t phase you at all? Who cares, right, he’s a political enemy? — Peter Hague (@peterrhague) September 27, 2025

Hardly incriminating. — Ramos Clemente (@OscarHancock15_) September 26, 2025

If you were invited to fight for ISIS but said no, would the headline say "Mehdi shows up in ISIS intel documents"? — J Curve Capital (@JCurveCap) September 27, 2025

You are no journalist. You’re pathetic — sterilized objectivity (@AutoDiddakt) September 26, 2025

He invited every rich and/or powerful person. This is a nothing burger and you know it. What matters is if he took him up on the invitation. He did not. Prince Andrew did. — Chuck (@ChuckCaves) September 27, 2025

Exactly, he infiltrated the evil, reached the top where he was invited into it, and rejected the invite. — Fuzzy (@fuzzygains) September 27, 2025

Asking is not the same as visiting — TO₿O (@TOBOENGINEER) September 27, 2025

Ask any mother whom they would choose between you and Elon to be babysitter for their child. — Clem (@njenjemera) September 27, 2025

Such a nothing burger, nothing man. — Jeff Norman (@citizenjeff) September 27, 2025

He was invited and declined....Why is this a problem for him? — FenBeagle (@Fenbeagle) September 27, 2025

Because his name appears in the files. That's it.

Oh the horror. Did Elon go? — Laura Jo Harris (@sassylaurajo) September 27, 2025

Elon musk, the guy who has pushed so hard for the release 😂 Fucking idiots lmfao — Dennis 🇶🇦 (@Dennis_Utd) September 27, 2025

You are either misleading people or you haven't read any of the two documents. In either case, it makes you a really bad journalist. — Aa-shu (@ash22p_s) September 27, 2025

To be fair, the headlines are all misleading. Hasan just decided to run with it.

Hence no credibility on the news — Back to common sense (@world_explo) September 26, 2025

Few opinions are less relevant than yours Mehdi. Pack it up bud — Matthew Robinson (@MattR1089) September 27, 2025

I notice you left out the part where the answer was no — SLagonia (@SLagonia2626) September 26, 2025

He said in the past he was invited and never attended



This is not the gotcha you think it is — Quantum (@Treasonfinder) September 26, 2025

Love how Sky have turned of the comments. — Ernie Wise's Wig (@erniewiseswig) September 27, 2025

Sky News throws the clickbait out there and then closes down comments.

***

