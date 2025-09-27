Oh, OK Then: John Brennan Has Investigated Himself and Found He Has Done...
Mehdi Hasan Pounces on Elon Musk Being Named in Latest Epstein Files Release

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on September 27, 2025
MSNBC

The British media seems more interested in this non-story than the American media, probably because it involves Prince Andrew. In any case, the headlines all shout that Elon Musk appears in the latest release of the Epstein files.

Zeteo News CEO Mehdi Hasan pounced, dare we say seized, on the headlines.

Epstein asking if Musk was coming to visit him on the island? What's the story here? Sky News reports:

Elon Musk's name has appeared in files relating to Jeffrey Epstein, with a reference made to the world's richest man potentially visiting the paedophile's island.

They show Musk as a potential visitor to Epstein's island, Little St James, on 6 December 2014 - six years after Epstein became a listed sex offender.

His name appears on what appears to be Epstein's daily schedule, with the entry reading: "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec.6 (is this still happening?)"

"Potentially visiting." "A potential visitor." 

Damning stuff there, Hasan.

Because his name appears in the files. That's it.

To be fair, the headlines are all misleading. Hasan just decided to run with it.

Sky News throws the clickbait out there and then closes down comments.

***

