University Calls This Its Students Conducting Themselves ‘In a Professional and Respectful Manner’

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on September 25, 2025
On Tuesday, two conservatives in red Make America Great Again hats set up a table at Tennessee State University as part of what they're calling the "Fearless Tour." The University put out a statement saying that the individuals were unaffiliated with the university and didn't secure advance approval and permitting to set up a table on campus. Fair enough.

In its statement, TSU also claimed that, "At all times, TSU students conducted themselves in a professional and respectful manner."

Yeah, right. The video says otherwise.

Here's what triggered the campus police to respond to the students conducting themselves professionally and respectfully.

"Let's talk." Sounds like incitement to us.

We'll admit, calling it the "Fearless Tour" so soon after Charlie Kirk was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University is well-deserved.

***

