University Calls This Its Students Conducting Themselves ‘In a Professional and Respectful Manner’

On Tuesday, two conservatives in red Make America Great Again hats set up a table at Tennessee State University as part of what they're calling the "Fearless Tour." The University put out a statement saying that the individuals were unaffiliated with the university and didn't secure advance approval and permitting to set up a table on campus. Fair enough.

Advertisement

In its statement, TSU also claimed that, "At all times, TSU students conducted themselves in a professional and respectful manner."

Yeah, right. The video says otherwise.

Here are @TSUedu students repeatedly stealing and destroying our signs yesterday. You see them bring screwdrivers as weapons, and then block us into the campus when we tried to leave. pic.twitter.com/CLXUFS0ghZ — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) September 24, 2025

TSU released a statement claiming that students conducted themselves in a “PROFESSIONAL MANNER” in response to our table on campus.



They attacked us, our car, stole our posessions, screamed “BLACK POWER” in our faces and threatened us with weapons. https://t.co/PQRqWFUrOd — The Fearless Tour (@FearlessDebates) September 23, 2025

“At all times, TSU students conducted themselves in a professional and respectful manner.”



This university is a joke. https://t.co/qtNlyn7Gde — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) September 24, 2025

TSU calling chaos “professional and respectful” is on brand for a school drowning in audits, board purges, and $46M deficits. This university really is a joke. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) September 24, 2025

I guess @TSUedu doesn’t understand there’s video 😂😂 — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) September 24, 2025

So, a mostly peaceful response. — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) September 24, 2025

You came out unharmed. Perhaps that is the standard at this school. — Skylark (@skylark1984) September 24, 2025

Here's what triggered the campus police to respond to the students conducting themselves professionally and respectfully.

Here’s our table from today that caused this riot pic.twitter.com/j59n7lvPpb — The Fearless Tour (@FearlessDebates) September 23, 2025

"Let's talk." Sounds like incitement to us.

How is this Tennessee? This university needs a lesson in defunding if it persists in supporting this type of violence and threats against free speech on campus. We all thought that universities were about teaching HOW TO THINK, not what to think. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) September 24, 2025

They were very professional.. I wonder if people will look at resumes, and if they see @TSUedu they move into the next? — Donald Hensley (@The_realdonnie) September 24, 2025

TSU 4 year graduation rate of 22%. 6 year graduation rate 33%. — Steve _J (@SteveJacob28883) September 25, 2025

Advertisement

Well, education is not the fix, apparently. — Schrodinger's Goat (@xOrwells_Ghostx) September 24, 2025

Cam, please, get out of that whole area. Try to go to places where Charlie and his tours went first, emotions are just too high right now. — ann (@AnnRyan22891038) September 24, 2025

We'll admit, calling it the "Fearless Tour" so soon after Charlie Kirk was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University is well-deserved.

Tennessee State University made an official statement, sent out an email to all students, engaged NCAAP, and is now “investigating the incident”.



What did we do? Post the actual footage from yesterday because footage doesn’t lie.



Good luck — David Khait (@David_Khait) September 24, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: Conservatives are under attack. Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.