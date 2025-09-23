Apple TV+ Indefinitely Delays New Show About Undercover Investigator of Online Hate Groups
You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year...
WATCH: Ohio School Official on 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Policy Regarding Gender Identity...
Pastor Gets a Face Full of Pepper Spray at ICE Protest—Cue the Holy...
U.K. Labour Party Wants to Redefine 'Islamophobia' to Make it Illegal to Discuss...
Sunny Hostin Asks Kamala Harris About 'Pulling the Pin on the Hand Grenade'...
Jake Tapper: Jimmy Kimmel Suspension ‘Most Direct Infringement on Free Speech’ in His...
This VA School Allegedly Coerced Minors To Abort Their Babies.
Dearborn Dude's Wild 'America Must Fall' Rant: What in the Actual Heck is...
VIP
Migrant Crime Surges as Guests Trash the Place: Time for Merit-Based Immigration
After Alleged Dodgy Hiring, Schmidt Family's Nutrition Bar Empire Crumbles Under ICE's Boo...
Dick Durbin’s Final Act: Wreck Your Credit Cards
WATCH: Trump’s Second Would-Be Assassin Allegedly Responds Violently to the Guilty Verdict...
Police Confirm Active Shooter at Augusta, Georgia Mall

Expectant Libs Post TikTok Videos of Themselves Gobbling Down Tylenol to Spite Trump, RFK Jr.

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on September 23, 2025
Paul Sakuma

During his speech at Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday in Arizona, President Donald Trump teased that the White House would have a very big announcement about autism on Monday. That big announcement was overshadowed by an even more important announcement — "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" would be returning to the air on Tuesday night, ending America's long nightmare.

Advertisement

That big announcement was that there was a possible link between Tylenol and autism. This editor's not a doctor, so he hasn't read the studies that led the Trump administration to that conclusion. The White House did post an Austism Action Plan:

Is there a connection or not? The editor is no doctor and can't say, but he's all for researching further.

MAZE dug up this short clip from Fox Business in 2023 about a class action lawsuit involving Tylenol.

Remember when all of the liberals, including Kamala Harris, said they would not be taking a COVID-19 vaccine developed under the Trump administration, no way, no how? And then Joe Biden was elected and mandated everyone to take the vaccine?

Recommended

You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year Old as Bait and Gets Bodied By DHS
Eric V.
Advertisement

There's something similar going on, and it's disturbing. There's a new TikTok trend going around of expectant mothers downing Tylenol on video to show what idiots Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. are.

Just to "own" Trump. 

Advertisement

Leave it to Rep. Jasmine Crockett to jump in with the lie that Trump told people with COVID-19 to "inject bleach."

"Why is ignorance being elevated?" We wonder why every time we realize that voters elected Crockett on purpose.

If this editor were pregnant (men can get pregnant too, now), he would perhaps think twice before taking Tylenol until more is known. He certainly wouldn't be gobbling it down on TikTok.

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year Old as Bait and Gets Bodied By DHS
Eric V.
Pastor Gets a Face Full of Pepper Spray at ICE Protest—Cue the Holy Hypocrisy Debate
justmindy
U.K. Labour Party Wants to Redefine 'Islamophobia' to Make it Illegal to Discuss 'Grooming Gangs'
Laura W.
Apple TV+ Indefinitely Delays New Show About Undercover Investigator of Online Hate Groups
Brett T.
After Alleged Dodgy Hiring, Schmidt Family's Nutrition Bar Empire Crumbles Under ICE's Boot
justmindy
WATCH: Ohio School Official on 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Policy Regarding Gender Identity & Bathrooms
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Don't Hate the Media Enough: NBC Claims ICE Used a 5 Year Old as Bait and Gets Bodied By DHS Eric V.
Advertisement