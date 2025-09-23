Expectant Libs Post TikTok Videos of Themselves Gobbling Down Tylenol to Spite Trump, RFK Jr.

During his speech at Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday in Arizona, President Donald Trump teased that the White House would have a very big announcement about autism on Monday. That big announcement was overshadowed by an even more important announcement — "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" would be returning to the air on Tuesday night, ending America's long nightmare.

That big announcement was that there was a possible link between Tylenol and autism. This editor's not a doctor, so he hasn't read the studies that led the Trump administration to that conclusion. The White House did post an Austism Action Plan:

Is there a connection or not? The editor is no doctor and can't say, but he's all for researching further.

Neither Trump or RFK Jr. linked Tylenol with Autism.



The dean of Harvard's School of Public Health did. pic.twitter.com/xAZz11M5UF — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) September 23, 2025

MAZE dug up this short clip from Fox Business in 2023 about a class action lawsuit involving Tylenol.

Check this out. In 2023 there was a class action lawsuit against the maker of Tylenol, alleging use during pregnancy led to birth disorders and autism.



A federal judge blocked the evidence from being presented, effectively ending the case. pic.twitter.com/FDpniqUhiQ — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 23, 2025

Remember when all of the liberals, including Kamala Harris, said they would not be taking a COVID-19 vaccine developed under the Trump administration, no way, no how? And then Joe Biden was elected and mandated everyone to take the vaccine?

There's something similar going on, and it's disturbing. There's a new TikTok trend going around of expectant mothers downing Tylenol on video to show what idiots Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. are.

JUST IN: To stick it to Trump and RFK Jr, liberal women who are pregnant are posting videos on social media of them downing Tylenol



"I believe in science and not someone who has no medical background."pic.twitter.com/chkTZukfcy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025

Pregnant liberals are now taking Tylenol to try and give their babies Autism — just to protest President Trump..



Liberalism is a mental illness. pic.twitter.com/K9w0g67Pjz — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) September 23, 2025

Liberals are now overdosing on Tylenol on TikTok. Someone stopped this someone’s gonna get hurt. pic.twitter.com/Dcoq7TbVtP — Florida (@FloridaBreezeFL) September 23, 2025

Just took a quick peek at TikTok. They’re popping Tylenol like candy.

TDS is really bad over there. pic.twitter.com/W53J4Gyshg — Samsara 🎤🎵🎹 (@SamsaraSings) September 23, 2025

Democrats are now chugging bottles of Tylenol on TikTok. — Calley Means (@calleymeans) September 22, 2025

Just to "own" Trump.

Liberals and Tylenol on TikTok right now pic.twitter.com/MuBHjL4p0N — Jesús Enrique Rosas - The Body Language Guy (@Knesix) September 23, 2025

Leave it to Rep. Jasmine Crockett to jump in with the lie that Trump told people with COVID-19 to "inject bleach."

Let me go ahead and send my thoughts and prayers to all that plan to take their medical advice from someone who I am old enough to remember also told people to inject themselves with bleach.



Why is ignorance being elevated while intelligence is being denigrated? — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) September 23, 2025

"Why is ignorance being elevated?" We wonder why every time we realize that voters elected Crockett on purpose.

I am old enough to remember that he never said that🤦🏽‍♀️ Even left leaning Snopes says he didn't https://t.co/ziONGTY4fF — Teresa¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@SthrnMomNGram) September 23, 2025

Get acetaminophen infusions. Show them who is in charge. Hurry. — SkinnyFat Tony (@SkinnyfatTony) September 23, 2025

If this editor were pregnant (men can get pregnant too, now), he would perhaps think twice before taking Tylenol until more is known. He certainly wouldn't be gobbling it down on TikTok.

