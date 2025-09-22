Don Lemon: Charlie Kirk Memorial Was About a Movement Claiming Divine Permission to Rule

We all know you were wondering what Don Lemon's take on Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday would be. Lemon is apparently an expert in "authentic" Christianity and not the "distorted" version represented by Kirk and his followers. Lemon admits he didn't watch the service; he saw a few clips and then said, "All right, I'm out." But he saw tens of thousands of people — not hundreds of thousands —making up a movement that thought it was given divine permission to rule.

Collin Rugg has posted five minutes of Lemon going on about the political rally disguised as a memorial service. We only made it to 2:35, but feel free to watch the whole thing if you can stand it.

NEW: Don Lemon fumes over the Christian messaging at Charlie Kirk’s memorial, says speakers quoted scripture because they were “demanding submission”



“What we saw in that arena was not simply faith finding public expression, it was religious nationalism on full display”



They’re… pic.twitter.com/DbIPMb6p9Z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 22, 2025

The post continues, "They’re so miserable. They have nothing."

Who's so miserable? The people at that "revival meeting" had faith and a love of their country. And they weren't miserable. It was a celebration of Kirk's life and message.

So he admits to listening to the “little bit” he could and takes absolute judgement of the entire thing?



Don Lemon does more bad to the Democratic Party than he does good and that’s why he’s jobless. — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@The_Facts_Dude) September 22, 2025

He doesn't get it, not even close. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 22, 2025

The modern left has no vision, no hope, no fulfilling message.



No wonder why yesterday’s service was so hard for them to watch. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 22, 2025

Exactly.

Evil people hate it when good people gather together. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 22, 2025

“They were demanding submission.”



Yet when BLM demanded submission, Don Lemon applauded, and Democrats complied. pic.twitter.com/efJQ946fXa — Frank DeScushin (@FrankDeScushin) September 22, 2025

Well, they were mourning a true religious icon, Saint George Floyd.

Don Lemon has no faith in anything, not even himself. That’s why he’s such a failure in life. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 22, 2025

Yes, we are proud of our faith and will continue to be proud to be a Christian nation — digitalphotobuzz (@digitalphotobuz) September 22, 2025

Suck on that, Lemon.

So empty. — DALE EDWARDS (@dale93930) September 22, 2025

"But I got a text from a black woman who has a Jamaican babysitter who says she saw Ferris Bueller pass out at 31 Flavors last night." That was about as much of the memorial service as Lemon actually saw. We'd be bitter too if we were podcasting from our basement about someone who touched millions.

