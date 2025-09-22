Don Lemon: Charlie Kirk Memorial Was About a Movement Claiming Divine Permission to Rule

NYC's Finance Chair Fails: Brannan Dubs Stephen Miller a 'Christian Nationalist' in Cluele...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on September 22, 2025
Don Lemon Show

We all know you were wondering what Don Lemon's take on Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday would be. Lemon is apparently an expert in "authentic" Christianity and not the "distorted" version represented by Kirk and his followers. Lemon admits he didn't watch the service; he saw a few clips and then said, "All right, I'm out." But he saw tens of thousands of people — not hundreds of thousands —making up a movement that thought it was given divine permission to rule.

Collin Rugg has posted five minutes of Lemon going on about the political rally disguised as a memorial service. We only made it to 2:35, but feel free to watch the whole thing if you can stand it.

The post continues, "They’re so miserable. They have nothing."

Who's so miserable? The people at that "revival meeting" had faith and a love of their country. And they weren't miserable. It was a celebration of Kirk's life and message.

Exactly.

Well, they were mourning a true religious icon, Saint George Floyd.

Suck on that, Lemon.

"But I got a text from a black woman who has a Jamaican babysitter who says she saw Ferris Bueller pass out at 31 Flavors last night." That was about as much of the memorial service as Lemon actually saw. We'd be bitter too if we were podcasting from our basement about someone who touched millions.

***

Advertisement

Advertisement

