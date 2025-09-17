J.K. Rowling Explains That Words Are Not ‘Violence’

VIP
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on September 17, 2025
We've been assured that speech is violence and violence is speech by the Left. Charlie Kirk was guilty of nothing but speech when he was gunned down by a leftist lunatic (no, Jimmy Kimmel, not a MAGA supporter).

J.K. Rowling is a master of words, so of course, she'd be interested in debating someone who thought that, first, there was the violence of words, such as misgendering people, and the physical violence that Rowling encourages through her rhetoric. 

This is a long post, but stick with it:

The post continues:

… using force against opponents and its preference for enforcing compliance through fear rather than permitting debate, are straight out of fascism’s playbook. 

‘The function of propaganda is . . . not to weigh and ponder the rights of different people, but exclusively to emphasize the one right which it has set out to argue for. Its task is not to make an objective study of the truth, in so far as it favors the enemy, and then set it before the masses with academic fairness; its task is to serve our own right, always and unflinchingly.’

The words are Hitler’s, but I must have seen trans activists say the same thing, barely rephrased, a thousand times. Your movement seeks to remove rights from others. It is anti-truth and critical thinking, pro-violence, pro-dehumanisation of those who disagree with you, and you are so lacking in self-awareness you cannot see that you are precisely what you pretend to hate.

Damn.

What, you're a woman who doesn't want to share a cell with a male rapist who suddenly "transitioned" during his trial and became a woman? That's what they're doing.

***

