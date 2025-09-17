J.K. Rowling Explains That Words Are Not ‘Violence’

We've been assured that speech is violence and violence is speech by the Left. Charlie Kirk was guilty of nothing but speech when he was gunned down by a leftist lunatic (no, Jimmy Kimmel, not a MAGA supporter).

Advertisement

J.K. Rowling is a master of words, so of course, she'd be interested in debating someone who thought that, first, there was the violence of words, such as misgendering people, and the physical violence that Rowling encourages through her rhetoric.

This is a long post, but stick with it:

Words are not violence. When you pretend that views that oppose your own are violence, you are justifying the use of actual violence towards the speaker.



Gender ideology’s reliance on tropes and slogans like ‘words are violence’, its constant rationalisation and justification of… pic.twitter.com/wTEfVKbk8a — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 17, 2025

The post continues:

… using force against opponents and its preference for enforcing compliance through fear rather than permitting debate, are straight out of fascism’s playbook. ‘The function of propaganda is . . . not to weigh and ponder the rights of different people, but exclusively to emphasize the one right which it has set out to argue for. Its task is not to make an objective study of the truth, in so far as it favors the enemy, and then set it before the masses with academic fairness; its task is to serve our own right, always and unflinchingly.’ The words are Hitler’s, but I must have seen trans activists say the same thing, barely rephrased, a thousand times. Your movement seeks to remove rights from others. It is anti-truth and critical thinking, pro-violence, pro-dehumanisation of those who disagree with you, and you are so lacking in self-awareness you cannot see that you are precisely what you pretend to hate.

Damn.

Democrats: “You sharing your opinions is violence, but me calling for your removal from this earth is progress.” — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 17, 2025

And all they will see is that you quoted Hitler. They won’t hear you. They will be apoplectic. They will wake each other up to let them know.



Sigh.



They will not read or reflect or be grateful at how learned you are and what you’re teaching them. pic.twitter.com/M39BDvvnQE — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) September 17, 2025

They are the most wilfully stupid people I’ve ever encountered on here, and bear in mind I once had a man accuse me of being a Satanist because he could see secret, demonic symbols in my header picture, which was a still life of flowers. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 17, 2025

While I agree that words themselves are not actual physical violence I would suggest you consider this line from a wonderful song by Tim Minchin.

"Sticks & stones can break bones, but words can break hearts." — Ken🟧🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@KenRDKAB) September 17, 2025

I’ve never killed anyone who broke my heart. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 17, 2025

Rowling’s right, when you redefine speech as violence, you’re just giving yourself permission to use actual violence against people who disagree. That’s not compassion, that’s fascism with a rainbow sticker. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) September 17, 2025

Advertisement

The most graphically detailed threats I've ever seen online come from the tr@ns community, leveled against women standing up for our own rights. How dare we, after all? — LastKnownSurvivor (@4everwalkalone) September 17, 2025

What, you're a woman who doesn't want to share a cell with a male rapist who suddenly "transitioned" during his trial and became a woman? That's what they're doing.

The entire evil apparatus of Big Gender™ needs to be torn from our culture by its roots, wheelbarrowed out to the backyard, and lit on fire. — 🇺🇸 UltraMAGA Hillbilly 🇺🇸 (@TruthingtonPost) September 17, 2025

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.