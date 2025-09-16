London’s Mayor Says City Has to Unite Against Far-Right and Its Policies of Hate and Division

Hochul’s Socialist Lovefest Flops: Mamdani Ditches Her Like Yesterday’s News
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on September 16, 2025
Yui Mok/PA via AP

As we reported on Saturday, more than 150,000 people (organizers claim 3 million) turned out in the streets of London for a "United the Kingdom" rally organized by bad boy Tommy Robinson. They proudly carried the Union Jack and the Cross of St. George, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer said was OK as long as it was used as "a patriotic symbol of our nation," adding, "Using our flag to divide devalues it."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who should probably be more concerned with rapes and knife crime, posted a statement on Monday saying that "the leaders of the far-right are once again attempting to hijack our flag." It's going to take a huge effort from the city to "stand up for our British values of equality, inclusion, and mutual respect." What happens, though, when you have a huge influx of migrants from mostly Muslim countries where equality, inclusion, and mutual respect aren't honored? Do Khan have a message for them?

The mayor has bravely turned off replies.

There was nothing to stop migrants from proudly holding the flag of the country to which they fled to "seek asylum."

London has had plenty of marches of Hamas supporters carrying Palestinian flags, and they've all been heavily guarded by the London Metropolitan Police Department. No heckling from your front stoop or you'll be arrested.

It's a shame that Khan was triggered by the sight of so many Brits carrying the flag of England out in the open like that.

Bonus: Here's a brown girl in the U.K., wondering who around her is racist or not:

***

