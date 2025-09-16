London’s Mayor Says City Has to Unite Against Far-Right and Its Policies of Hate and Division

As we reported on Saturday, more than 150,000 people (organizers claim 3 million) turned out in the streets of London for a "United the Kingdom" rally organized by bad boy Tommy Robinson. They proudly carried the Union Jack and the Cross of St. George, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer said was OK as long as it was used as "a patriotic symbol of our nation," adding, "Using our flag to divide devalues it."

Advertisement

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who should probably be more concerned with rapes and knife crime, posted a statement on Monday saying that "the leaders of the far-right are once again attempting to hijack our flag." It's going to take a huge effort from the city to "stand up for our British values of equality, inclusion, and mutual respect." What happens, though, when you have a huge influx of migrants from mostly Muslim countries where equality, inclusion, and mutual respect aren't honored? Do Khan have a message for them?

We must unite against those who seek to divide us. pic.twitter.com/Gej9JvA2hD — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) September 15, 2025

As a born and raised brown londoner, this is how I found Saturday's march.

The only division I feel in london is from this prick Khan. https://t.co/pB7zYwNyVL pic.twitter.com/7LaDajwffA — Aja ♀️🇬🇧 (@AjaTheEmpress) September 16, 2025

The mayor has bravely turned off replies.

Love❤️this post calling out their bullshit.

The vast vast majority of people are not racist and genuinely want to love and support each other, yet the media and a few people in power want to convince everyone that the march was full of racist thugs. — Daniel ShenSmith (BlackBeltBarrister) (@dshensmith) September 16, 2025

Beautiful Aja, you are on the right path 💜🇬🇧

When one embraces the Nation that welcomed them in; that Nation embraces them 💜🇬🇧🙏🏻 — David (@David47883987) September 16, 2025

There was nothing to stop migrants from proudly holding the flag of the country to which they fled to "seek asylum."

Good job 🫡 it was great to be around so many people that love this country 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🙏🏻 — kieron steele🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✝️ (@kieronsteele34) September 16, 2025

This sort of post, I love. True Brits won't be divided. — Dubetur (@Dubetur) September 16, 2025

I don’t know you, but I’m proud of you. Khan is trying to divide people by labeling & dehumanizing them. That’s what Leftists do. — CanRaku (@Cowlin2Cowling) September 16, 2025

They’ll tolerate the marches of anti-semites waving Palestinian flags, but marching peacefully waving the flag of your own nation… that’s dangerous extremism. https://t.co/u6ZVVrhZiG — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 16, 2025

London has had plenty of marches of Hamas supporters carrying Palestinian flags, and they've all been heavily guarded by the London Metropolitan Police Department. No heckling from your front stoop or you'll be arrested.

I'm from Iran and those people you call "far right" are the kindest, friendliest people I've ever met. Stop slandering normal British citizens.



Also, quit talking about minorities as if we're all on your side, you awful human being. https://t.co/UZpFvvUlcb — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 15, 2025

Advertisement

It's a shame that Khan was triggered by the sight of so many Brits carrying the flag of England out in the open like that.

Bonus: Here's a brown girl in the U.K., wondering who around her is racist or not:

Us white girls sit at train stations wondering if we're going to be pushed in front of a train or stabbed in the throat.



But yeah, poor you. pic.twitter.com/4889p44W0E — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) September 16, 2025

***