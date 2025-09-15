President Trump Announces Another 'Kinetic Strike' on Venezuelan Boat

John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at...
Brett T. | 4:30 PM on September 15, 2025
Gif

President Donald Trump has announced on Truth Social that this morning, the military conducted another "kinetic strike" on a Venezuelan drug boat that killed three "confirmed narcoterrorists."

The post continues:

… transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S. These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests. The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this Strike. BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

Here's Trump's Truth Social Post, along with video of the strike.

We're just waiting for the leftists to come out in defense of Venezuelan drug smugglers. Which member of Congress will be first to denounce this action?

***

Tags:

CARTELS DONALD TRUMP VENEZUELA

