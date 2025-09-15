President Trump Announces Another 'Kinetic Strike' on Venezuelan Boat

President Donald Trump has announced on Truth Social that this morning, the military conducted another "kinetic strike" on a Venezuelan drug boat that killed three "confirmed narcoterrorists."

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: President Trump has ordered another military strike, resulting in the death of 3 terrorists en route to America from Venezuela.



VENEZUELA IS FAFOING.



"The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters… pic.twitter.com/DGkkIHmUtS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2025

The post continues:

… transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S. These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests. The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this Strike. BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

Here's Trump's Truth Social Post, along with video of the strike.

Thank YOU for your attention to THAT matter! — Nice firefighter. (@C38557143) September 15, 2025

Eventually they'll get the hint. — Chris (@ChrisandOla) September 15, 2025

Drug boat goes boom. 🤦‍♂️

Those traffickers need to make better life decisions... — The Narrator  (@Fight_Club_Lad) September 15, 2025

We're just waiting for the leftists to come out in defense of Venezuelan drug smugglers. Which member of Congress will be first to denounce this action?

