Jasmine Crockett's Pastor Puts Finger Quotes Around 'White Christian' While Describing Charlie Kirk

This guy seems like a charmer. We don't know if Rep Jasmine Crockett regularly attends church, but Pastor Frederick Haynes is the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas (Crockett's district) and executive secretary of the Evangelism Board of the National Baptist Convention.

In his Sunday sermon, he exposed the "real" victim of Charlie Kirk's assassination: historically black colleges and universities. Personally, this editor hasn't seen anything on X about HBCUs, but this must be the word on the street in Dallas. Somehow, Kirk's death has become a racial issue.

Note how Haynes puts finger quotes around "white Christian" when describing Kirk.

Jasmine Crockett's pastor Freddie Haynes falsely proclaims from the pulpit that Charlie Kirk was "killed by a white Christian." pic.twitter.com/htY9EUWumw — Woke Preacher Clips (@WokePreacherTV) September 15, 2025

Online and schools are not the only indoctrination camps. Garbage pastors have hundreds if not thousands of parishioners listening to them spew their filth once or twice weekly. It’s no wonder Jasmine is so radicalized. — ChrisTX🇺🇸 (@ctruey) September 15, 2025

And Kirk was the air quote Christian in this sermon. — lowandslow (@lowandslow21) September 15, 2025

Of all of the people invoked in this clip, Kirk gets the air quotes, not his killer nor the pastor.

Jasmine Crockett confirms he's her pastor here: https://t.co/QtaM1np0So — Greg Piper (@gregpiper) September 15, 2025

It's good that people like this exist as a counterexample to biblical Christianity. He makes it so clear. — Scott Tiede (@PastorScott_TD) September 15, 2025

Even preachers fail to tell the truth — jack wilson (@wilsonjack) September 15, 2025

Haynes looks pretty healthy in this clip, but he's said to be taking a medical leave:

"Dallas pastor Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, will take a temporary medical leave of absence, the church announced Sunday."https://t.co/1S0UNP52I5 — The Hills Out Back (@HillsOutBack) September 15, 2025

He should take a permanent leave of absence. He's not cut out to be a "black Christian" pastor.

