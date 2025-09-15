Karen Attiah 'Decolonized' From The Washington Post
Kash Patel Responds to Lying Blowhard Sen. Adam Schiff's Video About His Testimony...
Report: Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Placing a Bomb Under a Fox News...
Carrying the Torch: Young Patriots Launch Charlie Kirk's Legacy at Georgia St with...
John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at...
Hosting The Charlie Kirk Show, JD Vance Had a Nuclear Reality Check for...
President Trump Announces Another 'Kinetic Strike' on Venezuelan Boat
These Repugnant Jerks Again: Bob Vylan Shows Cancelled After Mocking Charlie Kirk's Assass...
BREAKING: Suspected Charlie Kirk Assassin Appears to Have Confessed in Discord Chat -...
Oh, Honey ... NO! Abigail Spanberger Thinks She Knows What Sort of Governor...
CNN Panelist Says Trump's Medal and Flag Honors for Charlie Kirk Weren't Done...
Restaurant Restoration: Cracker Barrel's New Online Ad Shows Dismantling of Unpopular Woke...
Andy Ngo Shuts Jessica Riedl DOWN for Trying to SHAME People for Noticing...
Ex BIDEN Adviser Neera Tanden Says It Would Be Nice to Have a...

Jasmine Crockett's Pastor Puts Finger Quotes Around 'White Christian' While Describing Charlie Kirk

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on September 15, 2025
Woke Preacher Clips

This guy seems like a charmer. We don't know if Rep Jasmine Crockett regularly attends church, but Pastor Frederick Haynes is the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas (Crockett's district) and executive secretary of the Evangelism Board of the National Baptist Convention.

Advertisement

In his Sunday sermon, he exposed the "real" victim of Charlie Kirk's assassination: historically black colleges and universities. Personally, this editor hasn't seen anything on X about HBCUs, but this must be the word on the street in Dallas. Somehow, Kirk's death has become a racial issue.

Note how Haynes puts finger quotes around "white Christian" when describing Kirk.

Of all of the people invoked in this clip, Kirk gets the air quotes, not his killer nor the pastor.

Recommended

John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at the Emmys'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Haynes looks pretty healthy in this clip, but he's said to be taking a medical leave:

He should take a permanent leave of absence. He's not cut out to be a "black Christian" pastor.

***

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CHRISTIANITY JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at the Emmys'
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Karen Attiah 'Decolonized' From The Washington Post
Gordon K
Kash Patel Responds to Lying Blowhard Sen. Adam Schiff's Video About His Testimony Tomorrow
Doug P.
Hosting The Charlie Kirk Show, JD Vance Had a Nuclear Reality Check for Lefties Calling for 'Unity'
Doug P.
These Repugnant Jerks Again: Bob Vylan Shows Cancelled After Mocking Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Ondrasik Speaks Some Brutal Truth to Actress Who Shouted 'Free Palestine' at the Emmys' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement