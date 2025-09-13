Dallas Motel Manager Beheaded by Illegal Alien Over Broken Washing Machine

In other news, an illegal immigrant who had a final order of removal and was released right before President Joe Biden left office beheaded an Indian American immigrant who managed a motel.

Motel beheading suspect's criminal history reveals escalating path of violent crime https://t.co/kuDzxQt4eo — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) September 13, 2025

Huh.

NBC News reports:

A man who was arrested on suspicion of capital murder is alleged to have beheaded the manager of a Dallas motel and left the victim’s head in a trash bin, court records obtained Thursday show. When authorities took Yordanis Cobos-Martinez into custody Wednesday, he was covered in blood and armed with the machete he is accused of using to kill Chandra Nagamallaiah, 50, according to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant. Jail records show Cobos-Martinez, 37, is being held without bond in the Dallas County Jail on an immigration detainer. The records identify him as an undocumented immigrant.

"Court documents say the suspect became upset after the manager didn’t speak to him directly about [a broken washing] machine but asked a woman to translate."

Look at Ro Khanna getting red-pilled:

The brutal beheading of a hardworking Indian American immigrant in front of his wife & son is horrific. The murderer had multiple prior arrests for violent theft & child endangerment & was undocumented. He should not have been free on American streets. https://t.co/7LDNITCd9Y — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 12, 2025

No, he shouldn't have been.

An innocent Dallas hotel manager was brutally beheaded in front of his wife & son, by an illegal migrant who had a final order of removal & such a bad criminal history that Cuba refused to accept him. He was released on Jan 13, right before Biden left office. This is horrific.… https://t.co/cwzhSXUDBO — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 13, 2025

The post continues:

It’s time to restore the rule of law.

Seems like this should be a bigger story. A Dallas motel manager was beheaded by an illegal migrant with long criminal record. The victim’s wife and son were present. My God. https://t.co/A7QXNPiON2 — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) September 13, 2025

🇺🇸 DALLAS HORROR: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT BEHEADS MOTEL MANAGER, KICKS HEAD "LIKE SOCCER BALL"



Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, decapitated his boss with a machete after an argument about a broken washing machine at a Dallas motel.



The Cuban national chased Chandra Nagamallaiah, 50, into… pic.twitter.com/UGKn3s74Xj — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 12, 2025

The post continues:

… the office where his wife and son watched helplessly as he was slaughtered. Cobos-Martinez then kicked the severed head across the parking lot before tossing it in a dumpster. ICE had released him in January because Cuba refused to take him back due to his criminal history. His rap sheet? Carjacking, assault, and a 2017 arrest for trying to carjack a woman while naked. Source: NYP

This occurred 20 miles from me. I’ve likely driven past that motel numerous times. It’s chilling this is happening in America. — Chris Worman (@CA_Worman) September 13, 2025

As a Cuban-American, I support the removal of all Cubans who are here illegally, and the death penalty for anyone who harms Americans. — TMK (@TheMagaKing2_0) September 13, 2025

Just another day enjoying the enrichment of endless immigration. — ClownWorldDoggo (@ClownWorldDoggo) September 13, 2025

I'm sure the media is carrying this 24/7. Not — Just Joe (@JBRoth61) September 13, 2025

Cuba didn't want him? Drop him in international waters then. — SlavTrapgod (@PUNISHEDSTG) September 12, 2025

It was nice of NBC News to respect the killer and call him an "undocumented immigrant" and not an illegal alien.

***