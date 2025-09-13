Dallas Motel Manager Beheaded by Illegal Alien Over Broken Washing Machine

David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In other news, an illegal immigrant who had a final order of removal and was released right before President Joe Biden left office beheaded an Indian American immigrant who managed a motel.

Huh.

NBC News reports:

A man who was arrested on suspicion of capital murder is alleged to have beheaded the manager of a Dallas motel and left the victim’s head in a trash bin, court records obtained Thursday show.

When authorities took Yordanis Cobos-Martinez into custody Wednesday, he was covered in blood and armed with the machete he is accused of using to kill Chandra Nagamallaiah, 50, according to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant.

Jail records show Cobos-Martinez, 37, is being held without bond in the Dallas County Jail on an immigration detainer. The records identify him as an undocumented immigrant.

"Court documents say the suspect became upset after the manager didn’t speak to him directly about [a broken washing] machine but asked a woman to translate."

Look at Ro Khanna getting red-pilled:

No, he shouldn't have been. 

The post continues:

It’s time to restore the rule of law.

The post continues:

… the office where his wife and son watched helplessly as he was slaughtered. 

Cobos-Martinez then kicked the severed head across the parking lot before tossing it in a dumpster.

ICE had released him in January because Cuba refused to take him back due to his criminal history.

His rap sheet? Carjacking, assault, and a 2017 arrest for trying to carjack a woman while naked.

Source: NYP

It was nice of NBC News to respect the killer and call him an "undocumented immigrant" and not an illegal alien.

***

David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger Brett T.
