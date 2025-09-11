MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian Has Something ‘Worth Remembering’ About Kash Patel in Wake of Shooting

As you certainly know, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. MSNBC's justice and intelligence correspondent, "Fusion" Ken Dilanian, thinks he has something worth remembering.

Advertisement

Worth remembering that Kash Patel fired the highly regarded head of the FBI field office in Salt Lake City a few weeks ago for reasons that are not clear.https://t.co/mUTggMuUxD via @MSNBC — Ken Dilanian (@DilanianMSNBC) September 11, 2025

And? This has what to do with Kirk's assassination? The FBI is on the case.

Dilanian wrote a piece last month for MSNBC entitled, "High-ranking FBI job losses disproportionately hurt women, people of color." Dilanian writes:

An unprecedented campaign by FBI leaders to force senior bureau officials out of their jobs has disproportionately hit women and people of color, according to public records and an unofficial tally by current and former FBI officials. In the most recent example, FBI leaders last week forced the resignation of a decorated female Pakistani American counterterrorism agent who was appointed in February to run the Salt Lake City field office, one current and two former FBI officials tell MSNBC.

It sure sounds like Dilanian was more upset over women and people of color being fired than he was about the reasons for the firings. The piece Dilanian refers to has absolutely nothing to say about merit, only DEI.

"At least 18 of 53 special agents in charge — who run FBI field offices around the country — have been pushed out under the Trump administration — and among them, half have been women, people of color or both, according to data provided by current and former FBI officials who declined to be named, citing fear of retaliation," Dilanian added.

As proof of how ridiculous Dilanian's post is, Keith Olbermann also jumped on the same story.

Note: Mr. Genius Conspiracy Theory FBI Private Eye @kashpatel fired the head of the Salt Lake City FBI office, a former counterterrorism expert, for no good damned reason last month https://t.co/LyOrZemlug — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 11, 2025

Again, this has what to do with the investigation into Kirk's assassination? That it might be a man and not a woman of color leading it?

Ken, not sure who you are, but do better than this. — AZDPGroup (@AzdpG) September 11, 2025

We know who he is. We've written about him often.

Then perhaps we shouldn’t speculate about that for clicks. — The Old Knickerbocker (@Dexpectations12) September 11, 2025

Advertisement

Define "highly regarded" — Catholic American Nationalist 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@CthlcNtnlst) September 11, 2025

Highly regarded by whom? — Scott Celt (@celtictruth1776) September 11, 2025

And your point? — Cindy Struble (@doglover9952) September 11, 2025

So in other words, now there's a chance that they may actually solve the case? — Anton Wahlman (@antonwahlman) September 11, 2025

If you posted it, it is not worth remembering. — Letmeseeguy (@letmeseeguy) September 11, 2025

It's obvious what Dilianian is trying to insinuate here, but maybe the new head of the field office in Salt Lake City is much more competent than the one Patel fired.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.