Woman Says MAGA Hat Is Representative of Men Who Treat Women Terribly

I can still remember way back in 2019 when one-time Twitchy mainstay Alyssa Milano tweeted that the red MAGA hat was "the new white hood." I can't find it in our archives, but I remember one publication noticing her tweet and inviting her to expand it into a whole op-ed piece.

MAGA hats have been triggering progressives for as long as they've been around, and on Saturday, I came across this woman who saw a young teenage girl at a football game wearing one, obviously having no idea what it stands for. For example, men who treat women terribly. It's not just a symbol of toxic masculinity, though. It represents dropping bombs on Venezuelan drug boats full of Tren de Aragua narco-terrorists. It represents ICE raiding a Hyundai factory and finding 400 illegal aliens working there. She has a whole laundry list.

This is absolutely chilling and quite frankly, terrifying.



Listen to what happened to her. Spoiler alert: she saw a teenaged girl in a MAGA hat. pic.twitter.com/2vIMVp01Cj — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) September 6, 2025

Terrifying.

Yikes! Hope she’s going to be okay. Sending thoughts and prayers. 🙏🏼 — Yot Rawk (@Bennythebull44) September 6, 2025

Damn she was so traumatized she had to get a second nose ring to ease the pain of the ordeal. — Revealutionary Films (@revealutionary) September 6, 2025

They ALWAYS have a nose ring.

Do you think she'll recover — IsThisRealLife (@TXStrong11) September 6, 2025

I hope she starts GoFundMe for that trauma — KungFuDiscoSpy (@KungFuDiscoSpy) September 6, 2025

Insurrection Barbie thinks they should make an MMMA hat.

Make Men Masculine Again. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) September 6, 2025

I remember a pic of Megan Kelly wearing a hat with the logo:

Make Women Female Again! — @Curt Golden (@curtandnan) September 6, 2025

They treat women horribly by forcing them to share locker rooms with men.

She is a moron. I am surrounded by MAGA men and they are hard working and respect their wives independence and strength. We are yin and yangs. Each gender has strengths and true respect in that relationship is realizing those things. — JoellenRaeallDay (@JoellenDaly) September 6, 2025

I’m shocked she was composed enough to be able to put together this testimony. She’s so brave. I would not have been ok. — Mountain Views 🗻👀 (@MtnViewsCO) September 6, 2025

It's a hat that says "Make America Great Again." I remember when they tried to convince us that Trump had lifted that phrase from Hitler.

She needs reparations for seeing that. — 𝕏 Dems Are Finished (@DemsAreFinished) September 6, 2025

White liberal women really are the biggest danger to America right now.

