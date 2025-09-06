ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad
Brian Krassenstein Thinks JD Vance Should Be IMPEACHED for 'Cursing Him Out'
Hold My Beer, Cracker Barrel: City of Austin Reveals Result of $1.1 Million...
Jessica Tarlov Melts Down on 'The Five' Because People Now Can't Get the...
Gavin Newsom Press Office Looking Forward to Demolishing Trump’s Rose Garden Patio
Carol Roth Wonders: What Band Do You Get When AOC, Mamdani, and Bernie...
Man Who Stabbed Young Ukrainian Refugee to Death Had Been Arrested 14 Times
VIP
Democrat Lies About the Second Amendment Do Not Change Reality
Bill Kristol’s New Love Affair: Swapping War Drums for Drug Cartel Cuddles Just...
VIP
DeSantis Ditches Vax Mandates: Parents Reclaim Control Of Kids’ Shots, Leaving Nanny State...
Victor Shi Posts Video of 'Jaw-Dropping Crowds' in DC Heading Toward the White...
Fine, We'll Pay More! U.K. Uber Warns Deporting Illegals Will Cause Prices to...
Appeals Court Overturns Trump Administration's Bid to Have Passports Reflect Biological Re...
Axios Helps Former Biden WH Staffers Engage In Some MASSIVE CYA Over Controversial...

Woman Says MAGA Hat Is Representative of Men Who Treat Women Terribly

Brett T. | 10:40 PM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Butch Dill

I can still remember way back in 2019 when one-time Twitchy mainstay Alyssa Milano tweeted that the red MAGA hat was "the new white hood." I can't find it in our archives, but I remember one publication noticing her tweet and inviting her to expand it into a whole op-ed piece.

Advertisement

MAGA hats have been triggering progressives for as long as they've been around, and on Saturday, I came across this woman who saw a young teenage girl at a football game wearing one, obviously having no idea what it stands for. For example, men who treat women terribly. It's not just a symbol of toxic masculinity, though. It represents dropping bombs on Venezuelan drug boats full of Tren de Aragua narco-terrorists. It represents ICE raiding a Hyundai factory and finding 400 illegal aliens working there. She has a whole laundry list.

Terrifying.

They ALWAYS have a nose ring.

Insurrection Barbie thinks they should make an MMMA hat.

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Melts Down on 'The Five' Because People Now Can't Get the COVID Vaccine
Brett T.
Advertisement

They treat women horribly by forcing them to share locker rooms with men.

It's a hat that says "Make America Great Again." I remember when they tried to convince us that Trump had lifted that phrase from Hitler.

White liberal women really are the biggest danger to America right now.

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Melts Down on 'The Five' Because People Now Can't Get the COVID Vaccine
Brett T.
ICE Turns Spectator Cover on 'Trump's Drug War' Into Awesome Recruiting Ad
Brett T.
Hold My Beer, Cracker Barrel: City of Austin Reveals Result of $1.1 Million Rebranding Campaign
Brett T.
Brian Krassenstein Thinks JD Vance Should Be IMPEACHED for 'Cursing Him Out'
Brett T.
Gavin Newsom Press Office Looking Forward to Demolishing Trump’s Rose Garden Patio
Brett T.
Man Who Stabbed Young Ukrainian Refugee to Death Had Been Arrested 14 Times
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Melts Down on 'The Five' Because People Now Can't Get the COVID Vaccine Brett T.
Advertisement