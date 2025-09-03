Don Lemon and Posse Crash Rep. MTG’s Office to Demand Trump's Impeachment

VIP
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on September 03, 2025
Twitter

It's really sad (OK, more like pathetic) to see what former CNN prime time host Don Lemon is up to these days. He's doing man-on-the-street interviews and tagging along with freaks from organizations like American Opposition. Lemon was right there as they crowded into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office and demanded that President Donald Trump be impeached. This clown proudly proclaims they were part of the Tesla boycott, so we guess that means he's to be taken seriously.

The post continues:

… aggressively harassing my staff after they stormed the Capitol and my office.

Isn’t this inciting an insurrection??

Speaking of impeachment, Rep. Al Green was happy to lock arms and march with these idiots.

It's a good thing they had Don Lemon with them to lend the credibility.

***

