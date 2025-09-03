Don Lemon and Posse Crash Rep. MTG’s Office to Demand Trump's Impeachment

It's really sad (OK, more like pathetic) to see what former CNN prime time host Don Lemon is up to these days. He's doing man-on-the-street interviews and tagging along with freaks from organizations like American Opposition. Lemon was right there as they crowded into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's office and demanded that President Donald Trump be impeached. This clown proudly proclaims they were part of the Tesla boycott, so we guess that means he's to be taken seriously.

Just now: Activists demanding Trump’s impeachment and release of Epstein files enter Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office along with journalist Don Lemon.



They are told to leave, door slammed behind them, and a Capitol officer arrived to tell them to lower the volume, but no arrests. pic.twitter.com/NPjmZ7xS3s — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 2, 2025

This is how Don Lemon, who was fired by CNN for being such a disgusting, misogynistic pig to his female coworkers and women, is trying to get viewers for his new podcast. Clearly, his misogyny continues.



Capitol Police had to ask Don and his production team to leave for… pic.twitter.com/uLrhR7yQ9y — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2025

The post continues:

… aggressively harassing my staff after they stormed the Capitol and my office. Isn’t this inciting an insurrection??

Speaking of impeachment, Rep. Al Green was happy to lock arms and march with these idiots.

Representative Al Green linked arms with organizers of the anti-Trump "Remove the Regime" rally and led them in march to the United States Capitol this afternoon.



"Whose streets? Our streets!" the activists chanted. "Impeach! Convict! Remove!"



"Release the files!" pic.twitter.com/aFZqqooFNY — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 2, 2025

It's a good thing they had Don Lemon with them to lend the credibility.

***