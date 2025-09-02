Hot Take: 'In the United States, Childhood Pranks Are Punishable by Death'

Man Who Went Viral for Towing ICE Vehicle Arrested
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File

TikTok really is a cancer. Users, who are usually young, get caught up in TikTok "challenges" where they end up eating Tide Pods, choking themselves (the "blackout challenge"), eating spoonfuls of cinnamon, and kicking people's doors in the middle of the night and running away. Of course, all of these pranks have to be recorded and uploaded to TikTok for social clout.

As we've reported, the "ding-dong-ditch" challenge has reemerged, except instead of ringing people's doorbells and running away, you kick the door as if you're trying to break in, usually in the middle of the night.

NBC News reported over the weekend that an 11-year-old was shot and killed after pulling the prank.

Let's see what NBC News has to say:

An 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday after he was shot while running from a home he had rung the doorbell on, Houston city officials said.

In spring, an 18-year-old man in Virginia was fatally shot as he and other teens participated in ding-dong ditch pranks being recorded for TikTok videos, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said in May. The homeowner, who was arrested, said he believed a break-in was underway at his residence.

In California, a 45-year-old man who ran down a group of ding-dong ditch pranksters, killing three teenagers, was sentenced in 2023 to life in prison.

KHOU initially reported that the boy was only 10.

ABC News reported that the prank is similar to the "door-kicking challenge":

The prank allegedly committed in Houston is similar to what's being dubbed the "Door Kicking Challenge," a national trend based on an old prank called "Ding Dong Ditch," in which groups of kids record videos of themselves kicking and banging on doors of homes and apartments before running away and then posting the videos on social media platforms such as TikTok.

That led to this hot take:

As NBC News reported, "The homeowner, who was arrested, said he believed a break-in was underway at his residence." Just ringing a doorbell and running away doesn't seem to be enough to convince someone that they were the victim of a break-in.

Maybe it's just this editor, but groups of 11-year-olds shouldn't be out alone unsupervised at 11 p.m. "pranking" people for TikTok views.

***

