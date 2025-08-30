CNN Panelist Offers Proof That Trump Has Dementia; Scott Jennings Says to Run on That

It's been hilarious to see the projection coming from the Democrats. President Donald Trump is too old to be serving as president — he clearly has dementia. CNN panelist Jennifer Welch, a podcast host, noted that just the other day, Trump held three press conferences in a row. It's not that Trump is leading the most transparent administration ever; apparently, he just kept forgetting that he'd already given a press conference and started over again. Trump's dementia "should be the lead story," insists Welch, who happily would have voted for Joe Biden to serve for four more years.

Scott Jennings hopes Democrats stick with this strategy for the midterms:

If this is the Democratic strategy, then congratulations America, you've already re-elected Republican majorities as far as the eye can see. pic.twitter.com/g1qs7iJ27U — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 29, 2025

Democrats need to decide which it is: is Trump too cognitively impaired to serve as president, or is his physical health the issue? Either way, they know what would happen if Mad Maxine Waters got her way and they invoked the 25th Amendment, right? Hello, President JD Vance.

Biden could be reliably counted on to be lucid between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and they tried to schedule appearances before 8 p.m. to accommodate his schedule. Meanwhile, Trump is spending 20-hour days trying to negotiate peace deals. No, Trump is "out of his mind with all of the show-and-tell procedures that go on in the Oval Office." That's the president working. You might not recognize it.

