CDC Staff Members Stage Walkout at Atlanta Headquarters to Cheer Former Monkeypox Czar
Gov. Gavin Newsom Deploys CHP to Crack Down on Crime in the State
Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the...
Man Says Guns Are 'Empowering Charms' Like New Age Crystals to Keep You...
New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
VIP
With Republicans Like Trey Gowdy, Who Needs Democrats
SUBMISSION: Cynical Publius Reminds Us What Gun Control and Arresting Scottish Girls Is...
The Democratic Party Is So Unpopular a Dark Money Group Has to Pay...
Sky News Australia Beclowns Itself With Contradictory Headline About Minneapolis School Sh...
Anti-Journalism: Mary Katherine Ham Destroys New York Times Over Misleading Minneapolis Sh...
BY THE WAY: Mayor Jacob Frey Shows Catholics Are an Afterthought In Wake...
VIP
Zizian Trans Cult's Deadly Rampage: Media Embargo Hides Violence You Never Heard About
Redditors' Ghoulish Reactions to Minneapolis Shooting Show Guns Aren't the Problem
Gavin Newsom's Announcement on New CA Crimefighting Initiative Failed to Include 'Trump Wa...

ICE Arrests Illegal Alien and Convicted Pedo Living Inside San Diego Daycare

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on August 28, 2025
Twitchy

Libs of TikTok's reporting is usually solid, but even we had to verify this to confirm its accuracy. ICE reportedly arrested an illegal alien and convicted pedophile who was living in a children's daycare in San Diego. This is a sanctuary city in a sanctuary state, so it's unlikely that ICE got any cooperation from local law enforcement.

Advertisement

Sure enough, it's real. The Department of Homeland Security issued a press release on Thursday:

Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Ezequiel Cruz-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and convicted child sex offender with an extensive history of criminal behavior and three prior removals from the U.S. This criminal illegal alien, a documented member of the Logan Heights gang, was living with his wife, a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient who operates an in-home daycare.

His criminal record includes convictions for sex offenses involving a child under 14, sexual battery, illegal possession of a firearm, driving under the influence, and robbery.

His wife operates a daycare operation out of their house?

According to DHS, Cruz-Rodriguez was first issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge and was removed on August 23, 1996. He was removed a second time on October 28, 2003. He was then removed a third time on December 14, 2012. And then crossed the border again at an unknown date and time.

Recommended

New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
Brett T.
Advertisement

Plus, he's anti-ICE. They're the bad guys in his mind.

We know Sen. Chris Van Hollen has a soft spot for gang members.

Remember, there's still a large and vocal "Abolish ICE" movement with members sitting in Congress.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME GAVIN NEWSOM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police
Brett T.
CDC Staff Members Stage Walkout at Atlanta Headquarters to Cheer Former Monkeypox Czar
Brett T.
Cali Councilwoman’s Epic Win: Slashes Cheap Homes in Half, Pats Herself on the Back for ‘Saving’ the Poor
justmindy
Anti-Journalism: Mary Katherine Ham Destroys New York Times Over Misleading Minneapolis Shooter Headline
Amy Curtis
SUBMISSION: Cynical Publius Reminds Us What Gun Control and Arresting Scottish Girls Is REALLY About
Amy Curtis
And BOOM: Justine Bateman DROPS Jake Tapper for Playing SUPER Santimonious About MN Shooter's Pronouns
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

New York Post: Mother of Minneapolis School Shooter Not Cooperating With Police Brett T.
Advertisement