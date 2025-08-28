ICE Arrests Illegal Alien and Convicted Pedo Living Inside San Diego Daycare

Libs of TikTok's reporting is usually solid, but even we had to verify this to confirm its accuracy. ICE reportedly arrested an illegal alien and convicted pedophile who was living in a children's daycare in San Diego. This is a sanctuary city in a sanctuary state, so it's unlikely that ICE got any cooperation from local law enforcement.

HOLY HELL



ICE just arrested an illegal alien gang member and CONVICTED P*DO who was LIVING INSIDE A DAYCARE in Newsom’s California



Any comment @GavinNewsom? pic.twitter.com/q2FUMZwTnD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 28, 2025

Sure enough, it's real. The Department of Homeland Security issued a press release on Thursday:

Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Ezequiel Cruz-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and convicted child sex offender with an extensive history of criminal behavior and three prior removals from the U.S. This criminal illegal alien, a documented member of the Logan Heights gang, was living with his wife, a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient who operates an in-home daycare. His criminal record includes convictions for sex offenses involving a child under 14, sexual battery, illegal possession of a firearm, driving under the influence, and robbery.

His wife operates a daycare operation out of their house?

According to DHS, Cruz-Rodriguez was first issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge and was removed on August 23, 1996. He was removed a second time on October 28, 2003. He was then removed a third time on December 14, 2012. And then crossed the border again at an unknown date and time.

Gavin Newsom doesn’t care other than he’s losing another Democrat voter. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 28, 2025

Gavin doesn’t comment on these kinds of events because it goes against his narrative of “crime is down” and “virtually non-existent.” — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) August 28, 2025

Plus, he's anti-ICE. They're the bad guys in his mind.

You won’t hear anything about this outside of 𝕏. — Alan Vaughan (@avaughanjr) August 28, 2025

Has @ChrisVanHollen asked him out on a margarita date yet? — Jerry Shaw (@jerryshaw0426) August 28, 2025

We know Sen. Chris Van Hollen has a soft spot for gang members.

That lines up with the debauchery in my state. — Theresa Grace (@TheresaGra85771) August 28, 2025

If Gavin Newsom had his way ICE wouldn't be doing their job, he'd still be living in California, and children would be in danger.



Thank God Trump is president and he never will be! — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) August 28, 2025

I’m sure Newsom and his wife would love to have him be a live in nanny for their four kids. Of course we know he doesn’t GAF about those pesky California serfs. — Arielpooky (@arielpooky) August 28, 2025

Remember, there's still a large and vocal "Abolish ICE" movement with members sitting in Congress.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

