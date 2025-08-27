Sen. Amy Klobuchar Says It Was ‘Clearly One of These Automatic Rifles’ Used in School Shooting

As you know, there was a mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday morning, and at least two children were killed while as many as 20 have been wounded. According to the Minneapolis police chief, the shooter, who authorities say died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had been carrying a rifle, a shotgun, and a handgun and used all three during the shooting spree.

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN immediately brought on a gun "expert" to inform us that semi-automatic rifles "shoot dozens of bullets in just one trigger pull." No, they don't.

Here's another expert, this one writing gun control legislation. Sen. Amy Klobuchar called into MSNBC and said she didn't know the details of how the shooter got the guns and what kind of guns they were, but "it was clearly one of these automatic rifles" to shoot so many people so quickly.

🚨LIES—Sen. Klobuchar just BLAMED Republicans for the shooting at the MN Catholic mass.



"All the work we've done to ban these automatic rifles, & do something when it comes to background checks...We keep getting thwarted."



The rifle WASN'T AUTOMATIC.pic.twitter.com/5WD8fofond — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-MN, calls into MSNBC and BLAMES the Catholic Church sh*oting on Republicans.



She is LYING that it was an automatic rifle. IT WAS NOT.



"All the work we've done to ban these automatic rifles, and do something when it comes to background… pic.twitter.com/cTeOzaHMGh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 27, 2025

The post continues:

… checks and everything. We keep getting THWARTED. We were able to pass a limited measure...but not enough to stop something like this. It makes you think about that." Disgusting.

It makes us think that automatic weapons in the U.S. are already as good as illegal.

These people don’t know the difference between fully automatic and semiautomatic. They are also not weapons of war. No soldiers would go into a fight with these types of weapons. — Ann409 (@Ann4092Ann409) August 27, 2025

MSNBC didn't correct? This is what is wrong with our media. Broadcasting licenses need to be revoked. — Kate (@kate_p45) August 27, 2025

If only people would actually listen and realize the gross inaccuracy of the statements these representatives make. They speak with such confidence spouting utter nonsense. — 5.0FOX 🇺🇸 (@JMW1985GT) August 27, 2025

@amyklobuchar it wasn’t an automatic rifle. Please learn what you’re talking about before you spread misinformation. It was a semi automatic, which fires one bullet per trigger pull. Not what you are indicating. — cardinal157 (@cardinal157) August 27, 2025

I'm pretty sure it was fully semi-automatic? — Spock’s Love Child (@vulcanmindtrap) August 27, 2025

Can someone please explain to this dizzy broad how guns work?



One of the reasons why it's so easy to smack down anti-gunners is that many of them have no idea what they are talking about. https://t.co/lsBQ3h6EoQ — Hotep Jeffiziah Charles🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) August 27, 2025

She doesn’t even know what an automatic rifle is… — Jazzlm (@jazzlm54) August 27, 2025

LOL She thinks that's what AR stands for. — stickinit (@stickinit) August 27, 2025

See what she means by "automatic rifle" is that you pull the trigger, and a bullet automatically comes out.



Unacceptable! — The Science™ (@mreasycredit) August 27, 2025

Shes lying. There were no automatic weapons. This guy was part of the T community. Just like the T killer in Tennessee. — Election Judge (@DeepStateEnder) August 27, 2025

She said it was "clearly" one of those automatic rifles … probably an AR-15.

🚨In a shooting:

Republicans focus on the shooter.

Democrats focus on the gun. — Foxbody (@tanman_foxbody) August 27, 2025

Her ignorance is astounding. — Sunwolf (@GaryWA9) August 27, 2025

@amyklobuchar is a lying, disgusting trash human. On top of that, it was NOT an "automatic" rifle, but she'll lie through her teeth like always. l just cannot stomach that woman. — FreedomLover651 (@FreedomLover651) August 27, 2025

Klobuchar, grandstanding (and I use that word advisedly) after the latest mass shooting in her state: "It makes you think about that."



Thinking is not the strong suit of Democrats, or of the gun grabbers. "Automatic rifles?" Such ignorance, Amy. — Brian Lewis (@BrianLewis33446) August 27, 2025

I hope the gun that committed this heinous crime is executed. Oh wait… — Mike (@MCJ843) August 27, 2025

It had nothing to do with the type of rifle. It was a mentally deranged transgender. — Shawn Martin (@BradysOpa) August 27, 2025

That is something we clearly do know from the shooter's history and manifesto.

Klobuchar says she doesn't know the details, but the one thing she knows "clearly" happens to be wrong.

***

