Sen. Amy Klobuchar Says It Was ‘Clearly One of These Automatic Rifles’ Used in School Shooting

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on August 27, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

As you know, there was a mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday morning, and at least two children were killed while as many as 20 have been wounded. According to the Minneapolis police chief, the shooter, who authorities say died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had been carrying a rifle, a shotgun, and a handgun and used all three during the shooting spree.

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN immediately brought on a gun "expert" to inform us that semi-automatic rifles "shoot dozens of bullets in just one trigger pull." No, they don't.

Here's another expert, this one writing gun control legislation. Sen. Amy Klobuchar called into MSNBC and said she didn't know the details of how the shooter got the guns and what kind of guns they were, but "it was clearly one of these automatic rifles" to shoot so many people so quickly.

The post continues:

… checks and everything. We keep getting THWARTED. We were able to pass a limited measure...but not enough to stop something like this. It makes you think about that."

Disgusting.

It makes us think that automatic weapons in the U.S. are already as good as illegal.

She said it was "clearly" one of those automatic rifles … probably an AR-15.

That is something we clearly do know from the shooter's history and manifesto.

Klobuchar says she doesn't know the details, but the one thing she knows "clearly" happens to be wrong.

***

