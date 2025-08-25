MAZE Catches CNN’s Erin Burnett in Hypocritical Report on Mar-a-Lago Raid

As we reported earlier, Twitchy favorite MAZE posted a video of ABC's Jonathan Karl covering the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago right above the video of him covering the raid on John Bolton's house. Needless to say, the hypocrisy was obvious. Someone suggested that MAZE do the same for every mainstream journalist. He did post a before-and-after of CNN's Erin Burnett covering the Mar-a-Lago raid.

While the raid on Mar-a-Lago was still in progress, CNN was already saying that Trump was guilty.



When the FBI raided Bolton's home it was "Let's cut to the bottom line...is this political payback?"



This is Erin Burnett. This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/gLCRlE1iOG — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 24, 2025

"Let's cut to the bottom line" … why the assumption of innocence for Bolton? Maybe the FBI raided his house because they had good reason to.

What actually bothers me about these "journalists" isn't so much that they're biased, it's that they lie about being biased. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) August 24, 2025

It’s insane. It’s amazing that they can still pretend to be news. They have not improved at all. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 24, 2025

Their narrative is moot. It will change nothing. The mustache is going down. — Leland Rhodes (@LRhodes768) August 24, 2025

This is why @CNN is circling the drain. More layoffs, company sell off coming! — SilenceDoGood (@SilenceDoGood64) August 25, 2025

I used to really like her. It's sad how far she's fallen. — Hardin Longcock 🇺🇸 (@hardinlongcock) August 24, 2025

She is one of the worst. — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) August 25, 2025

I never thought I'd see the day Democrats would be defending Bolton or giving him the benefit of a doubt. — ghopper0110 (@ghopper0110) August 24, 2025

They were all salivating over the Mar-a-Lago raid and none of them felt anything but jubilation over the politically motivated raid. Now they project. — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) August 24, 2025

@ErinBurnett You seriously call yourself a professional "journalist" or "reporter"? A professional is honest, unbiased, fact-checks before reporting & would never let their viewers know their political affiliation. You are misleading, dishonest & extremely biased. — Patricia 🩷🎉🇺🇸 (@ppyttap) August 24, 2025

Yes, spread the DNC narrative that the raid on Bolton's house was just "political payback" — never mind waiting for the facts to emerge.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

