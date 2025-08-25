MAZE Catches CNN’s Erin Burnett in Hypocritical Report on Mar-a-Lago Raid

VIP
The Prison Across the Pond
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on August 25, 2025
As we reported earlier, Twitchy favorite MAZE posted a video of ABC's Jonathan Karl covering the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago right above the video of him covering the raid on John Bolton's house. Needless to say, the hypocrisy was obvious. Someone suggested that MAZE do the same for every mainstream journalist. He did post a before-and-after of CNN's Erin Burnett covering the Mar-a-Lago raid.

"Let's cut to the bottom line" … why the assumption of innocence for Bolton? Maybe the FBI raided his house because they had good reason to.

Yes, spread the DNC narrative that the raid on Bolton's house was just "political payback" — never mind waiting for the facts to emerge.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

