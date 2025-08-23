That Ship Has SAILED, Ron! Filipkowski Is BIG MAD We're 'Ignoring' Trump's Health...
Five Guns Found on Students at or Near High School Campuses in Albuquerque

Brett T. | 6:10 PM on August 23, 2025
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File

We were assured that schools were gun-free zones, but it doesn't look like every student got the message. Considering these were public schools, the students probably couldn't read the "Gun-Free Zone" signs. Police recovered five guns from students on Wednesday.

There's a video of a police officer drawing his gun on a student.

The post continues:

Two students at West Mesa High School are facing charges and are in juvenile detention.

The student in the video allegedly had a gun in his book bag, and another student at the school reportedly had a gun in his waistband.

On the same day, two students at Albuquerque High School also brought guns on campus.

According to police, there was a similar incident at Del Norte High School, where police detained a girl and her boyfriend. They also had a gun.

Albuquerque Public Schools President Danielle Gonzales says the police response was triggered after a teacher heard a student claiming he had a gun in the bathroom.

Insane.

Where are all of the usual pro-gun control activists on this, complaining that schools should have security officers and metal detectors?

