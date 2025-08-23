Five Guns Found on Students at or Near High School Campuses in Albuquerque

We were assured that schools were gun-free zones, but it doesn't look like every student got the message. Considering these were public schools, the students probably couldn't read the "Gun-Free Zone" signs. Police recovered five guns from students on Wednesday.

There's a video of a police officer drawing his gun on a student.

NEW: Police officer draws his gun on a high school student in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after receiving a report that the student had a gun.



Five guns were found on or near school campuses in Albuquerque on Wednesday.



Two students at West Mesa High School are facing charges and… pic.twitter.com/nXTdt87grY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 22, 2025

The post continues:

Two students at West Mesa High School are facing charges and are in juvenile detention. The student in the video allegedly had a gun in his book bag, and another student at the school reportedly had a gun in his waistband. On the same day, two students at Albuquerque High School also brought guns on campus. According to police, there was a similar incident at Del Norte High School, where police detained a girl and her boyfriend. They also had a gun. Albuquerque Public Schools President Danielle Gonzales says the police response was triggered after a teacher heard a student claiming he had a gun in the bathroom.

Insane.

I can't imagine how hard it must be to try and learn in a class with these wannabe gang banger clowns. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 22, 2025

This boy has no idea how bad he just messed his life, plus what happened to screening kids for weapons when they come to school? — Vitamvivere_1 (@Vitamvivere_1) August 22, 2025

Just a little more socialization that those poor homeschooled kids are missing out on. And I wonder if some of these kids are carrying for self-defense. All troublemakers need to be permanently removed from non-troublemakers. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) August 22, 2025

Homeschool and keep your children safe. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 22, 2025

The school security system needs to be updated — Bearded Priest (@BeardedPriest1) August 22, 2025

Every single school in America should have a metal detector and security officer at the entrance. Why is that so difficult? — Jamie (@james_tackett1) August 22, 2025

Every school needs metal detectors. And that punk kid needs years in jail. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 22, 2025

Charge the parents also — Above the Fray (@RobinLe52950997) August 23, 2025

The parents need to be held accountable as well. NM hasn’t always been this way. Kids aren’t just like this they are just allowed to become this. I feared my parents in a good way. Our government is horrid and no one is held accountable don’t be fooled. — Angelee Garcia (@AngeleeGar16871) August 22, 2025

Schools need the same security we give government buildings. Our young people are more valuable than any number of lawyers and bureaucrats. — Aric Hystad NO MA’AM (@hystad55861) August 23, 2025

Where are all of the usual pro-gun control activists on this, complaining that schools should have security officers and metal detectors?

