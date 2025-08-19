Peter Baker's Misleading Narrative: Comparing DC's Restaurant Week to Regular Days to Spit...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/David Smith

John Jackson describes himself in his X bio as a U.S. veteran of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, so we're guessing he took up Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation to come join the fight against Russia. He certainly wasn't happy with President Donald Trump "honoring" Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska by having the B-2 stealth bomber do a fly-by as Putin approached Trump. Maybe we just see things differently, but that didn't seem to be honoring a mass-murdering war criminal to us.

And it was awesome. This editor saw a flyover at an air show back in the '90s, and it was the coolest thing ever.

So, what do you think? Was Trump honoring Putin with the same awesome flyover?

It wasn't exactly leaving a red and gold smoke trail.

We'd rather spend the money "honoring" Putin than funding transgender opera in Colombia.

Totally worth it.

