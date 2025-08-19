Man Balks at Cost of ‘Honorary’ Stealth Bomber Flyover for Putin

John Jackson describes himself in his X bio as a U.S. veteran of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, so we're guessing he took up Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation to come join the fight against Russia. He certainly wasn't happy with President Donald Trump "honoring" Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska by having the B-2 stealth bomber do a fly-by as Putin approached Trump. Maybe we just see things differently, but that didn't seem to be honoring a mass-murdering war criminal to us.

This honorary flyover that Trump did for Putin cost, for the B-2 stealth bomber alone, cost $2,080,000. We spent $2 million dollars for Trump to honor and legitimize a mass-murdering war criminal. It costs $130,000 per hour to fly, and came all the way from Missouri. pic.twitter.com/1ajgoNlJbj — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) August 17, 2025

And it was awesome. This editor saw a flyover at an air show back in the '90s, and it was the coolest thing ever.

So, what do you think? Was Trump honoring Putin with the same awesome flyover?

A) It was not “honorary” for Putin. It was a nuclear reminder that we have 10K more aircraft & could have dropped him at any point.



B) those aircraft would have cost the same to operate on a training run as a real sortie.



C) You have CTE & should seek medical assistance. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) August 19, 2025

You realize that there was nothing honorary about this right?



This was a show of strength, and nothing else. Picture this, Putin’s people would have been monitoring everything before letting him in the open for security purposes, and the B-2 appears overhead as a nice reminder… — The Quiet Part Pod (@TheQuietPartPod) August 18, 2025

So you don't like shows of force against Putin? — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) August 19, 2025

It was to intimidate a war criminal — Joey Salads (@JoeySalads) August 17, 2025

It wasn't exactly leaving a red and gold smoke trail.

Itwas not honorary. It was a power move. He was sending Putin and the world a message. — Dan (@cricket1378) August 18, 2025

Guess you missed the point huh — Dr. Chaffs (@DrChaffs) August 19, 2025

Did he "honor or legitimize", or subtly intimidate and threaten Putin? — Thomas Nuckles (@ThomasNuckles) August 18, 2025

Seems legit — Andy (@andygamblor) August 18, 2025

You think this was to "honor" Putin?



If you want to be outraged about it, realize it was done to troll Putin.



so you can be mad that it cost $2 million to intimidate the Russian leader. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 18, 2025

You think this was to honor him? This is the plane we just used to bomb one of his last remaining allies. It was a threat. — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) August 19, 2025

They fly these all the time and they used it to flex on Putin, not honor him. The Russian president visits and you zip the B-2 over his head that just obliterated a nuke facility?



Get a grip. — JayViper (@JayViperTV) August 18, 2025

No, we spent $2 million to remind that man that we can put this anywhere on the planet in minutes. — Brian P McCoppin ✝️🥋 | Homeschooling Florida Man (@brianmccoppin) August 19, 2025

Think of it as a training mission. They do have to train. It was simply killing two birds with one stone. — Larry Greer, MD (@LarryGreer20) August 18, 2025

They count it as a training flight. All flyovers are the same. They get flight hours. — Peace (@Necr0n_99) August 19, 2025

You sound like an idiot. Those pilots have to get flight hours no matter what. The planes and pilots don’t just sit around waiting for something to happen then hope the equipment all still works. — Derek Trulious (@DerekTru) August 17, 2025

Pilots have to fly. This is just training time. The plane was going up anyway. — Turkish Terror (@Turkish_Terror1) August 19, 2025

Nobody said cleaning up Biden's mess would be cheap. — The Censored K9 (@canine2) August 18, 2025

We'd rather spend the money "honoring" Putin than funding transgender opera in Colombia.

Totally worth it.

