Eagle-Eyed Chuck Todd Notes That Today’s GOP Is Not the Party That Elected Jeb Bush

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on August 19, 2025
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Chuck Todd is doing what all of his discarded colleagues are doing — he has a podcast with the cringeworthy name, The Chuck Toddcast. At least now that he's independent of big corporate media, he doesn't have to hide his bias. That must be a relief for him to finally get it out.

Have you noticed that it's always Democrats who want the "real" Republican Party to return? The Republican Party that always rolled over and played dead, or did anything to compromise with Democrats who never gave an inch?

Todd's keen political analysis hasn't faded, and he wants you to know that today's Republican Party isn't the party that voted for Jeb Bush. There were what, 17 Republicans running for president in 2016, and the people chose Trump, precisely because he wasn't part of the swamp. Republicans wanted a fighter with experience in the private sector.

If Todd's being honest, would he prefer the "real" Republican Party to return or just vanish completely?

We guess he explains how MAGA has taken over the party in his full podcast, but we're not listening to that crap.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is now the face of the Democratic Party. Talk about that.

That's just authoritarianism at work.

Let's talk about what the Democratic Party stands for now … open borders, more crime, transgender surgeries for kids and boys in girls' locker rooms.

To be fair, though, the Biden administration did remind us a little bit of Jimmy Carter, although he'd be considered too far right these days.

