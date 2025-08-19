Eagle-Eyed Chuck Todd Notes That Today’s GOP Is Not the Party That Elected Jeb Bush

Chuck Todd is doing what all of his discarded colleagues are doing — he has a podcast with the cringeworthy name, The Chuck Toddcast. At least now that he's independent of big corporate media, he doesn't have to hide his bias. That must be a relief for him to finally get it out.

Advertisement

Have you noticed that it's always Democrats who want the "real" Republican Party to return? The Republican Party that always rolled over and played dead, or did anything to compromise with Democrats who never gave an inch?

Todd's keen political analysis hasn't faded, and he wants you to know that today's Republican Party isn't the party that voted for Jeb Bush. There were what, 17 Republicans running for president in 2016, and the people chose Trump, precisely because he wasn't part of the swamp. Republicans wanted a fighter with experience in the private sector.

If Todd's being honest, would he prefer the "real" Republican Party to return or just vanish completely?

Today's Republican Party is "not even close" to the party we've known for the last 80 years. I explain how MAGA has taken over the party.



Link to the full breakdown in the bio.#trump #republicans #republicansparty #politics #news pic.twitter.com/6YuoiCPjDg — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) August 19, 2025

We guess he explains how MAGA has taken over the party in his full podcast, but we're not listening to that crap.

This might be one of the dumbest clips I have seen in a while. — MGendro (@realmikegen) August 19, 2025

Thank you for the far left point of view 😂 — Christopher James (@ChrisjamesCincy) August 19, 2025

Now, do the Democrats. My parents voted for Kennedy. He wouldn't recognize his party. — Jenny (@LuckyOptimist) August 19, 2025

Fair point. Now, how do you think today's Democratic Party compares "to the party we've known for the last 80 years?" — TJ O'Hara (@tjohara2012) August 19, 2025

Dems have been describing the Republican Party “evil” or other negative terms since Richard Nixon. Hard to take this seriously. — THE OPS DESK (@TheOpsDesk) August 19, 2025

What is the Democratic Party now? Because it too doesn't look much like the party of Bill Clinton. — Reason and analytics in Dallas (@DallasAnalytics) August 19, 2025

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is now the face of the Democratic Party. Talk about that.

Hey dumbass, you're about a decade late on the breaking news. — Scories (@ScottRies7) August 19, 2025

Wow “newsman” Chuck Todd has just come to the realization that the old GOP, the party of country club Republicans in Brooks Brothers attire is over, a fact we in MAGA knew way back in 2016! Congratulations @chucktodd on reporting a 9 year old news story, way to go champ😂😆🤣 — Harry (@harrytpk) August 19, 2025

MAGA=low taxes, less regulation, border security, peace through strength, fair trade, law and order.



That’s it. All your dictator January 6 nonsense has no effect on the real lives of any American. — AOC Parody (@ParodyAoc) August 19, 2025

Today’s republicans don’t roll over like previous generations.



Citizens are freer than they have been in recent generations.



Did you know that carjackings are down 83% in DC since Trumps EO. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) August 19, 2025

Advertisement

That's just authoritarianism at work.

Yeah, no shit. The RINO’s were just as bad as the DNC. We took out the spineless republicans and now we’re taking out the deranged parts of the DNC and nobody can stop it because it’s based on common sense. — King Trevor (@nothingleft9999) August 19, 2025

It must be frustrating that Republicans aren’t predictable, easy targets like they have been. — California Escapee (@Calif_Escapee) August 19, 2025

Wow. That's deep, Chuck. Some high level content you got going on.



In other news, water is wet. — Josh Stack🌙 (@VaStatesman7) August 19, 2025

The DNC swinging into full-on Communism is a much bigger story, but of course you'll give that a good leaving alone. — Dan E (@DanEk83728675) August 19, 2025

Let's talk about what the Democratic Party stands for now … open borders, more crime, transgender surgeries for kids and boys in girls' locker rooms.

To be fair, though, the Biden administration did remind us a little bit of Jimmy Carter, although he'd be considered too far right these days.

***