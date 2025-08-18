'What Do You Notice?' Scott Dworkin Posts *Unedited* Image of President Trump

Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As you know, President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Monday. Scott Dworkin, co-founder of the Democratic Coalition, grabbed a screenshot of Trump and posted it to X, unedited. "What do you notice?" he asks. To be fair, this editor didn't notice anything. You take a look.

Excellent burn.

Is that what we're supposed to be noticing? That there's no gaping wound from his assassination attempt last summer, so the whole thing was a setup? We'd read theories suggesting he had a ketchup packet he popped on his ear. We guess the fireman was shot and killed by the sniper to make it look more authentic.

"Miracle healing act." His ear was only grazed by the bullet, thank God.

What did anyone else notice?

Honestly, are we supposed to be noticing his ear?

An inch closer and it would have taken part of his head off. And you probably would have cheered that.

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

