'What Do You Notice?' Scott Dworkin Posts *Unedited* Image of President Trump

As you know, President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Monday. Scott Dworkin, co-founder of the Democratic Coalition, grabbed a screenshot of Trump and posted it to X, unedited. "What do you notice?" he asks. To be fair, this editor didn't notice anything. You take a look.

This image is unedited. What do you notice? Besides a clown. pic.twitter.com/Wd7bEadGja — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 18, 2025

I notice that he's in the white house. — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) August 18, 2025

Excellent burn.

I noticed that he was conscious and could answer questions. — Chris Wisby (@chris_wisby) August 18, 2025

The little divot scar on his ear where he was shot? — MountainMamaBear (@61dodge) August 18, 2025

Is that what we're supposed to be noticing? That there's no gaping wound from his assassination attempt last summer, so the whole thing was a setup? We'd read theories suggesting he had a ketchup packet he popped on his ear. We guess the fireman was shot and killed by the sniper to make it look more authentic.

There is absolutely no damage to his ear — We told you So (@terri4436166795) August 18, 2025

No bullet wound. — David Dunn💙 (@marine9678) August 18, 2025

Trump's ear looks as fake as his promises, pristine in a 2022 photo, but we're not buying the miracle healing act after that botched assassination attempt. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 18, 2025

"Miracle healing act." His ear was only grazed by the bullet, thank God.

What did anyone else notice?

A guy that really wants the meat grinder to stop.

You gotta be a horrible person to blame him for that. — OldSchoolDane (@SHvolgaard) August 18, 2025

A man trying to bring peace to the world. What in the fuck is your problem with that, you absolute shit human? — Mama G (@Sour___Peach) August 18, 2025

A man trying to clean up yet another one of Biden's messes. — ledtear ن (@ledtear) August 18, 2025

He’s the President and Kamala isn’t? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🇺🇸CHRIS🇺🇸 (@buddydawg77) August 18, 2025

A man negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine — Dawn (@dmhods_dawn) August 18, 2025

An actual leader — Sooners Dog (@BrandonLesco6) August 18, 2025

A million times the man you will ever be. — BISSIU🌹 (@justbissiu) August 18, 2025

Your President 🤣 — Eugene W. White, Jr (@Ewwjr53) August 18, 2025

Honestly, are we supposed to be noticing his ear?

The huge gunshot wound that took 1/2 his ear off??



An inch closer and it would have taken part of his head off. And you probably would have cheered that.

