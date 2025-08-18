NPR’s Steve Inskeep Is the Hero DC Needs
White House Correspondent Embarrassed That Conservative 'Dominated' the Zelensky Q&A
Hot Take: It's Sick That Relatives of People With Down Syndrome Advocate More...
VIP
The Democrats' Elitism Problem
State Department Revokes More Than 6,000 Student Visas
Loudoun County’s Lunacy: Boys Punished for Locker Room ‘Crime,’ Parents Say ‘Enough' of...
Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn
'What Do You Notice?' Scott Dworkin Posts *Unedited* Image of President Trump
Hasanabi's 'Just Water' Sham: Shilling Liquid Death While Schmoozing Zohran Mamdani on Cap...
BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good...
Senator Fetterman's Corn-ucopia of Normalcy: Shucking the Democratic Weirdos on a Kernel-F...
King of the Troll: Lefties Are Going to MELT DOWN Over Trump's Zelensky...
Understanding Donald Trump’s Masterclass Negotiations
World Leaders Caught on Hot Mic Laughing at Press: Trump and Meloni Bond...

Labor Department, National Guard Allegedly Now Posting ‘Nazi-Style’ Propaganda

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on August 18, 2025
Gif meme

As you all know, we just got through an extended dust-up over an ad claiming that actress Sydney Sweeney has "great jeans." David Weigel lauded a piece in the New York Times arguing that lefties were never upset about the ad, even though the "fake" controversy received headlines on Yahoo, The Independent, the Washington Post, NBC News, Fox News, Salon, Newsweek, and MSNBC, which claimed "the choice of Sweeney as the sole face in it and the internet’s reaction reflect an unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness, conservatism and capitalist exploitation."

Advertisement

This editor personally has not seen evidence of an "unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness." He has seen that leftists can't look at a picture of a white family from the '50s and not claim it's Nazism. Look at how the U.S. Department of Labor just sticks a white guy right in its recruitment ad:

It's just like all of those posters recruiting for the Hitler Youth.

It's true. The U.S. Army National Guard is also posting Nazi propaganda videos.

Recommended

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Any image of a white suburban family is "Nazi-style" now.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day
Grateful Calvin
NPR’s Steve Inskeep Is the Hero DC Needs
Brett T.
White House Correspondent Embarrassed That Conservative 'Dominated' the Zelensky Q&A
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Loudoun County’s Lunacy: Boys Punished for Locker Room ‘Crime,’ Parents Say ‘Enough' of This Nonsense
justmindy
Gavin Newsom Press Office Blames Trump for Illegal Killing Americans During Illegal U-Turn
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BUT SHE'S AN AG! Arrest of R.I. Assistant Attorney General Is Your Feel-Good Video of the Day Grateful Calvin
Advertisement