Labor Department, National Guard Allegedly Now Posting ‘Nazi-Style’ Propaganda

As you all know, we just got through an extended dust-up over an ad claiming that actress Sydney Sweeney has "great jeans." David Weigel lauded a piece in the New York Times arguing that lefties were never upset about the ad, even though the "fake" controversy received headlines on Yahoo, The Independent, the Washington Post, NBC News, Fox News, Salon, Newsweek, and MSNBC, which claimed "the choice of Sweeney as the sole face in it and the internet’s reaction reflect an unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness, conservatism and capitalist exploitation."

This editor personally has not seen evidence of an "unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness." He has seen that leftists can't look at a picture of a white family from the '50s and not claim it's Nazism. Look at how the U.S. Department of Labor just sticks a white guy right in its recruitment ad:

We need YOU to help unleash the Golden Age of America.

https://t.co/IuqkysM2kp pic.twitter.com/iBDsyFcPFk — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) August 16, 2025

It's just like all of those posters recruiting for the Hitler Youth.

This is nazi propaganda https://t.co/P6IELa6iwH — Organizermemes (@OrganizerMemes) August 16, 2025

Any ad featuring a white person is Nazi prop now? — Moneymoves (@Comeonmomletsgo) August 17, 2025

Why? Because it features a white male? Grow up. — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) August 17, 2025

It’s super based, actually — Adam Nutter (@AdamNutter) August 17, 2025

Anytime somebody posts something motivational about our country it's Nazism — American Cincinnatus (@OregonBlueDog) August 17, 2025

It's true. The U.S. Army National Guard is also posting Nazi propaganda videos.

This mission reflects the D.C. National Guard's dedication to safeguarding the Nation's capital while upholding the trust of the #citizens we serve. @USNationalGuard @USArmy pic.twitter.com/FryTVlI0YF — District of Columbia National Guard (@DCGuard1802) August 17, 2025

National Guard is now posting Nazi style propaganda videos pic.twitter.com/OqOYnLuDQ3 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 18, 2025

I guess you liked the rainbow videos better — Jon Tyler (@jontylerMS) August 18, 2025

“Nazi style propaganda”



*black men and women appearing throughout* 🤦‍♂️ — Theodore Bearza (@TheodoreBearza) August 18, 2025

So many black and brown nazis — stargazer ✨ (@bronzeagrindset) August 18, 2025

“Nazism is when the military does stuff” — Ben (@AmericanaFan1) August 18, 2025

This isn’t the winning argument. — WW (@the_urb) August 18, 2025

You guys are really trying hard to erase all meaning behind the word Nazi... — Boomer-Tiro (@BoomerTiro) August 18, 2025

It’s like yall learned nothing from the fact that you desensitized people from the word Nazi by calling everything you disagree with Nazi — BASED_AII (@BASED_AII) August 18, 2025

Wow man, this might be the dumbest post you have ever done 🤡 — OrangeCountyPatriot (@OCPatriot_MAGA) August 18, 2025

Can you guys stop being dumb please? — w4nd3rz (@BigTiDDed) August 18, 2025

Any image of a white suburban family is "Nazi-style" now.

