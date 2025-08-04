Comedian Alex Stein Crashes Live News Feed Chanting 'MSNBC Sucks'

Comedian and YouTuber Alex Stein testified in the Texas House Monday, or more precisely, did a bit on transgender people in girls' sports and the military. It was kind of a cringeworthy bit, but here it is:

Advertisement

🚨 ALEX STEIN testifying in the TX House: “We SHOULD have trans in the military!”



“The suiclde rate is so incredibly high among transgender people… we could just use them like the Taliban uses suiclde bombers!”



Good LORD, @alexstein99 pic.twitter.com/TBPHtruFGI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 4, 2025

Yeah, making jokes about suicide isn't really helping the conservative cause, seeing as liberals use the threat of suicide as a cudgel to argue the necessity of "gender-affirming care."

As long as he was in the Capitol, Stein decided to crash a live news feed on MSNBC, chanting "MSNBC sucks!" Remember how the fragile Jim Acosta used to fear for his life when he was covering Donald Trump rallies and the crowd started chanting, "CNN sucks"? It was a dangerous time to be a journalist in America.

JUST IN: Alex Stein (@alexstein99) crashes a live NBC News stream at the Texas Capitol in Austin.



"MSNBC sucks! MSNBC sucks! MSNBC sucks! MSNBC sucks!" Stein said before getting pulled out of camera view.



Earlier in the day, Stein gave a speech where he argued that transgender… pic.twitter.com/5azNy2mKr8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2025

"… people *should* be allowed in the military."

Alex Stein is legend. 😂 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 4, 2025

MSNBC: “…and while we love free speech…” do you though, do you really…🧐 — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) August 4, 2025

Our only wish is that the redhead had been MSNBC's Jen Psaki.

My man @alexstein99 never misses an opportunity 😂 — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) August 4, 2025

He has a way with words. — Kevin Scobie (@kevin_scobie) August 4, 2025

The people have spoken 🤣🤣 — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) August 4, 2025

Ha.



We get to have fun again!

They deserve this. — The New Mexico Ranger (@NewMexicoRanger) August 4, 2025

Finally someone said everything we’ve been thinking!



Thank you @alexstein99 — 🇺🇸SassySouthernPatriot🇺🇸 (@SassySouthern2U) August 4, 2025

Elon Musk should buy MSNBC … we hear it's going for cheap.

This is the first true statement aired by MSNBC in years. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) August 4, 2025

He is right. MSNBC does suck. — Matt (@DeadMattBounce) August 4, 2025

Alex Stein did more damage to corporate media in 10 seconds than CNN has done to itself in 10 years. — mdtlion (@mdtlion) August 4, 2025

Nah, that stunt will be forgotten pretty quickly. But it was refreshing to hear the truth on MSNBC for a change.

***