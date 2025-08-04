Texas State Rep. Posts Cringeworthy 'We're Going to Hurt Some People' Lip Sync
This ... Is ...SICK! Jim Acosta 'Interviews' Dead Student From Parkland School Shooting
VIP
Born in 2025, Conceived in ’94: The 30-Year-Old Baby Shaking Up Ethics
Gov. JB Pritzker Says He’ll Protect Fleeing Texas Dems From Arrest
AOC’s Super Shady Spouse Swap: Riley Roberts Gets All the Perks and Dodges...
VIP
A Dream Ticket: Charlamagne Tha God Has Excellent Advice for the Democrats in...
Rep Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump the Orange Orangutan and Temu Hitler
Will Stancil’s Flip-Flop Fiasco: Leftist ‘Wonk’ Masters the Art of Hypocrisy
Pam Bondi's Announcement on Next Step In Russia Collusion Hoax Probe Is DEFINITELY...
VIP
Democrats Despise Democracy
Governor DeSantis’ FAFO Rebrand: Florida’s DOGE Gets a Cheeky New Name to Troll...
Brian Stelter’s Spud-tacular Meltdown: A Salty Spiral of Potato-Sized Tantrums
Ghislaine’s Club Fed Getaway: Inmates Fume As Epstein’s Ex Scores a Posh Prison...
Former 'Raging, Anti-Trump Firebrand' ABC Journo Spills ALL the Tea About ABC News'...

Comedian Alex Stein Crashes Live News Feed Chanting 'MSNBC Sucks'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on August 04, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Comedian and YouTuber Alex Stein testified in the Texas House Monday, or more precisely, did a bit on transgender people in girls' sports and the military. It was kind of a cringeworthy bit, but here it is:

Advertisement

Yeah, making jokes about suicide isn't really helping the conservative cause, seeing as liberals use the threat of suicide as a cudgel to argue the necessity of "gender-affirming care."

 As long as he was in the Capitol, Stein decided to crash a live news feed on MSNBC, chanting "MSNBC sucks!" Remember how the fragile Jim Acosta used to fear for his life when he was covering Donald Trump rallies and the crowd started chanting, "CNN sucks"? It was a dangerous time to be a journalist in America.

"… people *should* be allowed in the military."

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Our only wish is that the redhead had been MSNBC's Jen Psaki.

Elon Musk should buy MSNBC … we hear it's going for cheap.

Nah, that stunt will be forgotten pretty quickly. But it was refreshing to hear the truth on MSNBC for a change.

***

Tags:

MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*
Sam J.
This ... Is ...SICK! Jim Acosta 'Interviews' Dead Student From Parkland School Shooting
Grateful Calvin
AOC’s Super Shady Spouse Swap: Riley Roberts Gets All the Perks and Dodges All the Disclosure
justmindy
LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change BS Apart Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Gov. JB Pritzker Says He’ll Protect Fleeing Texas Dems From Arrest
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement