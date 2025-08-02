Cynthia Erivo Nails the Role of Nosferatu … um, Jesus in New Production of 'Superstar'

Thugocracy? Adam Schiff Thinks Distrust of Government Started with Trump - Boy, Have...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on August 02, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy announced back in February, Cynthia Erivo of "Wicked" had been cast in a Hollywood Bowl performance of "Jesus Christ Superstar," starring as Jesus. Some had their doubts about a queer black bald woman playing Jesus, but the show went on, and now we have some idea of how it went. We can suspend our beliefs long enough to accept that she was playing Jesus, but since when did Jesus stalk around like Nosferatu?

Advertisement

That's Adam Lambert playing Judas, by the way. Lambert told Variety he was excited that the show "would "encourage the audience to expand their minds a bit."

It would be easier for us to suspend our beliefs if they'd at least designed costumes or a set.

Uber liberal Ben Stiller says he would have given anything to be there.

Someone else called him "Temu Billy Idol."

See? We weren't the only ones who noticed the resemblance.

We're sure those who knew what they were getting into thought it was great. We just can't get past the stalking with the ridiculous claws … it doesn't seem very Jesus-like.

***

 

Editor's Note: If a black lesbian playing Jesus Christ isn't your thing, join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD LGBTQ+

