Cynthia Erivo Nails the Role of Nosferatu … um, Jesus in New Production of 'Superstar'

As Twitchy announced back in February, Cynthia Erivo of "Wicked" had been cast in a Hollywood Bowl performance of "Jesus Christ Superstar," starring as Jesus. Some had their doubts about a queer black bald woman playing Jesus, but the show went on, and now we have some idea of how it went. We can suspend our beliefs long enough to accept that she was playing Jesus, but since when did Jesus stalk around like Nosferatu?

Advertisement

This is supposed to be Jesus Christ superstar not bride of Frankenstein pic.twitter.com/eqcWjZX3sv — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 2, 2025

That's Adam Lambert playing Judas, by the way. Lambert told Variety he was excited that the show "would "encourage the audience to expand their minds a bit."

This is weird — Just Gillian (@be1_gilly) August 2, 2025

The bald black lady with the septum piercing in the white dress is playing the role of Jesus.



This is just as the Bible described him in the book of Wokesis. pic.twitter.com/Vrr5gwFKQN — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) August 2, 2025

It would be easier for us to suspend our beliefs if they'd at least designed costumes or a set.

Is she gonna twerk too? This is SO sickening. — Troy Dunham (@dunham_troyauth) August 2, 2025

I don't get it, it's so cringey — Blank (@cw303076) August 2, 2025

Uber liberal Ben Stiller says he would have given anything to be there.

Words cannot express my regret at not being able to see this…



pic.twitter.com/1PSFmFkjNC — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) August 2, 2025

And today God is discovering the eye roll emoji. — Walt Maguire (@realWaltM) August 2, 2025

It’s so awful Jesus might come back early just to stop this one. — qazeac (@qazeacvyni) August 2, 2025

I like the cute blonde white girl playing Judas. — Xermanus (@xermanext) August 2, 2025

Someone else called him "Temu Billy Idol."

All I can see is the chef from The Shining pic.twitter.com/BkmgH4FYhn — Maria (@MariafromViera) August 2, 2025

Real talk is something wrong with her fingers? They are freakishly long — GB (@GratefulBruh) August 2, 2025

That guy is great!

Though It's sad to see Jesus portrayed by this Gollumesque creature with her sinister posturing and Crowley hand gestures. — Necolodia (@Necolodia) August 2, 2025

See? We weren't the only ones who noticed the resemblance.

Why is black Nosferatu playing Jesus? — Otto (@OttoBraun1976) August 2, 2025

That’s the Netflix version of Nosferatu. pic.twitter.com/RoU2YvfQ4N — Contrarian Vindicator (@ContrarianVinny) August 2, 2025

We're sure those who knew what they were getting into thought it was great. We just can't get past the stalking with the ridiculous claws … it doesn't seem very Jesus-like.

***

Editor's Note: If a black lesbian playing Jesus Christ isn't your thing, join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.