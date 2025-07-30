Al Sharpton Says He’s Considering Suing President Trump

VIP
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 30, 2025
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

We're sorry we missed this important story from a couple of days ago, but MSNBC contributor Al Sharpton went on MSNBC and said that he was considering suing President Donald Trump for alleging he was paid to endorse Kamala Harris. First of all, who isn't suing Trump right now? And second, Sharpton says he wasn't paid, but money went to the nonprofit he's connected to, the National Action Network. 

Exactly.

Having Trump's lawyers go through the National Action Network's books would be very interesting. We're betting Sharpton lets Trump slide on this case of "defamation." Although it is practically defamation to claim someone endorsed Harris.

Editor's Note: Democrats and the media still won't give up their lawfare against President Trump.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

