We're sorry we missed this important story from a couple of days ago, but MSNBC contributor Al Sharpton went on MSNBC and said that he was considering suing President Donald Trump for alleging he was paid to endorse Kamala Harris. First of all, who isn't suing Trump right now? And second, Sharpton says he wasn't paid, but money went to the nonprofit he's connected to, the National Action Network.
Al Sharpton says he’s considering suing President Trump. pic.twitter.com/ESkkuHpLvY— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 28, 2025
Take a number, Al.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 28, 2025
Exactly.
“I didn’t take the money! My ‘non profit’ grift did!"— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 28, 2025
Bring it Rev Al! 🤣🤣🤣— George Denton (@LGDenton) July 28, 2025
July 28, 2025
That might backfire in his face..... Of course, he's just trying to keep himself relevant.— Auld Rose (@Bradshaw97011R) July 29, 2025
I would love the disclosure on that case.— @REMPatriot17 (@REMPatriot17) July 29, 2025
Go ahead and sue, discovery will be awesome 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Dennis Evans (@Radog65) July 29, 2025
Great! The Discovery phase will be fantastic!— SJCLTRET (@SJCLTRET) July 29, 2025
But he's afraid if it isn't in DC or NYC he'll get a SLAPP countersuit.— GhostlyRiderBeo-IV #BeWater (@billcraft16) July 29, 2025
Sharpton’s defense is that he didn’t endorse Kamala Harris. It would be better to claim that it was an imposter and not him that endorsed Kamala Harris.— tigerloose (@tigerloose1) July 28, 2025
Bring it .... best place to let all the evidence shine ... Let's go let's tango in COURT ...— Sargasmo (@Sargasmica) July 28, 2025
Has @MSNBC asked their guest if he’s paid his taxes? Just asking a question and would like to know the answer.— KLM🇺🇸 (@russianwaters44) July 28, 2025
He definitely should.— Sandiacat (@fairestgame4916) July 28, 2025
One of America's biggest shakedown artists is at it again.— Tim in Texas (@TimInTexas51) July 28, 2025
Having Trump's lawyers go through the National Action Network's books would be very interesting. We're betting Sharpton lets Trump slide on this case of "defamation." Although it is practically defamation to claim someone endorsed Harris.
