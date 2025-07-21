In Cringe Video, Zohran Mamdani Says He’s Returning to Africa, but Unfortunately Coming Back

VIP
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Good news, everyone! New York City mayoral candidate and communist Zohran Mamdani is out of the country! He's gone back to Uganda, but only for a personal event, and he'll be back soon. Mamdani decided to make a cringeworthy video out of it, with his staffers Photoshopping a bunch of fake New York Post stories about his return to Africa.

He'll be mayor of New York City soon enough.

Yes, please put your efforts into turning Uganda into a communist utopia.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

