In Cringe Video, Zohran Mamdani Says He’s Returning to Africa, but Unfortunately Coming Back

Good news, everyone! New York City mayoral candidate and communist Zohran Mamdani is out of the country! He's gone back to Uganda, but only for a personal event, and he'll be back soon. Mamdani decided to make a cringeworthy video out of it, with his staffers Photoshopping a bunch of fake New York Post stories about his return to Africa.

Good morning! I'm in Uganda to visit family and friends.



But depending on your perspective, don't worry or I'm sorry: I'll be back by the end of the month.



See you soon, NYC. pic.twitter.com/fIOf5NcZqy — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) July 20, 2025

He'll be mayor of New York City soon enough.

Stay there, commie bitch. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 20, 2025

Your video is in a cafe in Queens, N.Y. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2025

Too many cuts. Poor editing. Deport Mamdani. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 20, 2025

So many cuts and flashing images it needs an epilepsy warning. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) July 21, 2025

Stay there — Vik Sharɱa 🇺🇸 (@vikrantnyc) July 20, 2025

Don’t come back — Freedom Trail (@gentlebreezing8) July 21, 2025

I don’t think Uganda will welcome you anyway. — G (@London4everBlu) July 21, 2025

It must be nice to be one of the global elites where you can jet set to other countries for exotic vacations while New Yorkers are struggling to make rent. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) July 21, 2025

Please don’t come back. In fact, maybe President Trump can enact a travel ban with Uganda while you’re there. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 20, 2025

Comrade please consider staying there and bringing the workers' paradise to Uganda! — Arqahn (@Arqahn) July 21, 2025

Yes, please put your efforts into turning Uganda into a communist utopia.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

