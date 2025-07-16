Rep. Brittany Pettersen Says Trump Never Cared About Fentanyl, Gets Schooled

Rep. Brittany Pettersen probably didn't type this post with her son in her arms as a prop, since no one can see it on X. Petterson claims that President Donald Trump never cared about the fentanyl crisis, but at least he closed the border to stop it from pouring in, as President Joe Biden did.

Trump has never cared about the fentanyl crisis & he’s proving it every day by illegally withholding the federal funding our communities rely on to save the lives of people who are struggling with addiction.



It’s devastating to think about the lives that will be lost & people… https://t.co/pjWTyYPnM3 — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) July 16, 2025

Her post continues:

… who will never be given a second chance like my mom had. @POTUS, you are disgraceful.

Meanwhile, Trump was signing the HALT Fentanyl Act into law and hosted the father who lost his son to a fentanyl overdose.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump signs the HALT Fentanyl Act into law!



"And this is not an autopen, right? That's for sure!" pic.twitter.com/KZXaogx7T0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2025

This father lost his son to the fentanyl crisis.



What he just told President Trump was AMAZING.



"Thank you Mr. President for stopping the border crossings. Full stop. Mic drop."



"We were being gaslit, and you came and lit a fire to that story."



"We're a lot safer for it."… pic.twitter.com/ThZbJTpcqe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2025

We trust the father more than we trust Petterson on this issue.

President Donald J. Trump officially signs the HALT Fentanyl Act into law — permanently classifying fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act.



This bill will save lives. pic.twitter.com/f5uctUQ5wB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 16, 2025

Definitely a huge step in the right direction — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) July 16, 2025

But Petterson said Trump never cared.

We’re you holding your son while you wrote this or is that only for the cameras? — The Redshirt Pundit (@redshirtpundit) July 16, 2025

You’re more disgraceful for using your baby as a prop. — Joanne Huspek (@joannehuspek) July 16, 2025

It's difficult to picture her not holding her son on the House floor.

Shutting off the pipeline is a good start though. — Bonita (@CalmCoolSerene) July 16, 2025

“Harm reduction” is not a solution, closing the border and deporting traffickers is infinitely more effective. — Dale (@Dalethespaniard) July 16, 2025

Annnnddddd…… there goes any credibility you may have had remaining. pic.twitter.com/AZIK9Aqjmx — 🇺🇸Pat Mcdonaldson 🇺🇸 (@pat_mcdonaldson) July 16, 2025

Listen, sugar, shutting down the border is directly addressing this crisis.



I realize you’re literally too stupid to understand supply interdiction and I haven’t seen you say shit about china’s relationship with cartels.



You’re out of your league in this job. — EgilSkallagrímmsson (@HlautBolli) July 16, 2025

Trump cares greatly about the fentanyl crisis.



I care about the fentanyl crises. My grandchild lost her mother due to this.



It’s you that doesn’t understand how to deal effectively with all the shit that came cross the border. Shame on you. — HedleyLamarr 🇮🇱 ✊🐾 🎗️ (@HedleyLamarr10) July 16, 2025

Where were you from 2020 to 2024 when the stuff was pouring across the border virtually unchecked. Why wasn’t it as devastating then? — PeteM1961 (@PeterMM61) July 16, 2025

Did your baby write this ?🤣 — #MeMyself&EyeRolls (@LisaE333) July 16, 2025

Closing the border was a big step in addressing the fentanyl crisis, and the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act today would seem to show that Pettersen is lying.

