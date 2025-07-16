PBS CEO Said People Struggle to Come Up With Examples of Bias but...
Rep. Brittany Pettersen Says Trump Never Cared About Fentanyl, Gets Schooled

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 16, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Rep. Brittany Pettersen probably didn't type this post with her son in her arms as a prop, since no one can see it on X. Petterson claims that President Donald Trump never cared about the fentanyl crisis, but at least he closed the border to stop it from pouring in, as President Joe Biden did.

Her post continues:

… who will never be given a second chance like my mom had.

@POTUS, you are disgraceful.

Meanwhile, Trump was signing the HALT Fentanyl Act into law and hosted the father who lost his son to a fentanyl overdose.

We trust the father more than we trust Petterson on this issue.

But Petterson said Trump never cared.

It's difficult to picture her not holding her son on the House floor.

Closing the border was a big step in addressing the fentanyl crisis, and the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act today would seem to show that Pettersen is lying.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FENTANYL

