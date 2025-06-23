ESPN WNBA Announcer Walks Back Saying 'That's What Makes America Great'

ESPN announcer Rebecca Lobo caught herself this weekend after saying having differences of opinion is "what makes America great." We don't know if she was apologizing to the dozens of WNBA viewers on ESPN or to her boss, but she said she should have rephrased that praise of our country.

rebecca lobo accidentally saying make america great and taking it back 💀💀💀💀💀 — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) June 22, 2025

No, you should repeat it. Proudly.

Saying “that’s what makes America great” is treated like a slur, causes silence and an apology. Wild. pic.twitter.com/Dqgp6vufEU — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 23, 2025

Sad that she felt she had to apologize for that — Abednego (@Abednego3000) June 23, 2025

It’s weird watching a business actively try to turn off its consumers — DUKE (@DUKE_content) June 23, 2025

WNBA: "We've been awash in a sea of red ink for decades. How can we continue to obliterate our shrinking audience? Let us count the ways." — Caleb Jephunneh (@CalebJephu61938) June 23, 2025

Absolutely pathetic. — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) June 23, 2025

The irony of her statement of being able to disagree and how she apologizes for it offending her peer — MAGA.com (@realmagadotcom) June 23, 2025

She was teetering on the edge of going full MAGA, but stopped herself at MAG.

@WNBA y’all must be really allergic to building a sustained fan base. Unpatriotic losers. — Jacob Davidson (@wantthepfunk) June 23, 2025

You found out real quick how political sports is just in a 3 second clip.

Then you wonder why we don’t watch NBA finals or give it a chance again to watch — Naro (@JraDproductions) June 23, 2025

She is a thin skinned liberal who has TDS. Makes America great shouldn’t trigger an American. — Double-tap Thoughts (@doleseric) June 23, 2025

Incredible! That’s how scared people are of disobeying the left. — Christian (@christianduggan) June 23, 2025

There's probably some overlap between the WNBA's fans and the "America was never great" crowd.

The producer was in her ear telling her about it during that silence. And her partner saying “yes” is just as pathetic. — Jason (@Jay4455) June 23, 2025

There's a very long list of things that make America great. They probably have it printed out for ESPN announces as phrases to avoid.

