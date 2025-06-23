ESPN WNBA Announcer Walks Back Saying 'That's What Makes America Great'

Lisa Murkowski's Great Alaskan Betrayal: Signals Possibility of Voting With Democrats
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on June 23, 2025
Twitchy

ESPN announcer Rebecca Lobo caught herself this weekend after saying having differences of opinion is "what makes America great." We don't know if she was apologizing to the dozens of WNBA viewers on ESPN or to her boss, but she said she should have rephrased that praise of our country.

No, you should repeat it. Proudly.

She was teetering on the edge of going full MAGA, but stopped herself at MAG.

