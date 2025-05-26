Trump Wants to Give $3 Billion of Harvard’s Grant Money to Trade Schools

VIP
Brett T. | 6:15 PM on May 26, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Here's some news from Truth Social. President Donald Trump says he's considering taking the $3 billion of grant money from Harvard and investing it in trade schools. That sounds good to us. Remember that poor Harvard has only a $53 billion endowment on which to survive.

… of the rich and the future apparatchiks of the CCP. What a joke.

Speaking of jokes, David Hogg went from Harvard to vice chair of the DNC.

Some are saying this "redistribution of wealth" is socialism, but to us it sounds like a good investment. Way better than wasting on Harvard.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HARVARD

