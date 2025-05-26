Trump Wants to Give $3 Billion of Harvard’s Grant Money to Trade Schools

Here's some news from Truth Social. President Donald Trump says he's considering taking the $3 billion of grant money from Harvard and investing it in trade schools. That sounds good to us. Remember that poor Harvard has only a $53 billion endowment on which to survive.
🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces he is considering taking away $3B in grant money from Harvard and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 26, 2025
WHAT AN AMAZING IDEA!! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uP9N1DU9iE
This would be an actual redistribution of wealth from the elites to the working class that would create upward mobility for labor. Yet just watch how the so-called "Left" will bray against it and insist we keep the status quo of robbing the working class to fund the "education"… https://t.co/Ed9q7Y9xYA— Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 26, 2025
… of the rich and the future apparatchiks of the CCP. What a joke.
Speaking of jokes, David Hogg went from Harvard to vice chair of the DNC.
Trade schools build America’s backbone, time to invest where it counts.— Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) May 26, 2025
I like this— tebillus (@tebillusassort) May 26, 2025
Harvard University's endowment was valued at $53.2 billion as of June 30, 2024. This makes it the largest academic endowment in the world.— Dave (@davespace_) May 26, 2025
Trump is not redistributing their wealth, only their government funding.
I would use the word “recouping” instead of “redistribution.”— Michael Stepakoff (@StepakoffM) May 26, 2025
It will generate better returns too. A debt-free generation of technicians is the kind of “shot in the arm” the economy needs right now.— Eyaluth (@GodRStrength) May 26, 2025
Trump, the first president in a long time who actually cares about the working class and is putting forward policies to create jobs for them.— David Bethea (@sverchok1799) May 26, 2025
Some are saying this "redistribution of wealth" is socialism, but to us it sounds like a good investment. Way better than wasting on Harvard.
***
