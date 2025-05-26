Trump Wants to Give $3 Billion of Harvard’s Grant Money to Trade Schools

Here's some news from Truth Social. President Donald Trump says he's considering taking the $3 billion of grant money from Harvard and investing it in trade schools. That sounds good to us. Remember that poor Harvard has only a $53 billion endowment on which to survive.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces he is considering taking away $3B in grant money from Harvard and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS.



WHAT AN AMAZING IDEA!! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uP9N1DU9iE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 26, 2025

This would be an actual redistribution of wealth from the elites to the working class that would create upward mobility for labor. Yet just watch how the so-called "Left" will bray against it and insist we keep the status quo of robbing the working class to fund the "education"… https://t.co/Ed9q7Y9xYA — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 26, 2025

… of the rich and the future apparatchiks of the CCP. What a joke.

Speaking of jokes, David Hogg went from Harvard to vice chair of the DNC.

Trade schools build America’s backbone, time to invest where it counts. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) May 26, 2025

I like this — tebillus (@tebillusassort) May 26, 2025

Harvard University's endowment was valued at $53.2 billion as of June 30, 2024. This makes it the largest academic endowment in the world.



Trump is not redistributing their wealth, only their government funding. — Dave (@davespace_) May 26, 2025

I would use the word “recouping” instead of “redistribution.” — Michael Stepakoff (@StepakoffM) May 26, 2025

It will generate better returns too. A debt-free generation of technicians is the kind of “shot in the arm” the economy needs right now. — Eyaluth (@GodRStrength) May 26, 2025

Trump, the first president in a long time who actually cares about the working class and is putting forward policies to create jobs for them. — David Bethea (@sverchok1799) May 26, 2025

Some are saying this "redistribution of wealth" is socialism, but to us it sounds like a good investment. Way better than wasting on Harvard.

