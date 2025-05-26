Just Look at the NC State Rep. Who Wants to Repeal the Parents’ Bill of Rights

Katie Couric and PBS Chief Paula Kerger Can’t Find the Democrat Party Bias...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 26, 2025
Meme

We try not to judge people by their looks, but it seems that liberals feel compelled to dye their hair either pink or purple, or blue. North Carolina State Rep. Allison Dahle has chosen pink, and she's trying to repeal the North Carolina Parents' Bill of Rights, which, among other provisions that have nothing to do with the LGBTQ agenda, requires that schools notify parents before making changes to a student’s name or pronouns in school records, and also prohibits “instruction on gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality” in kindergarten through fourth-grade.

Prepare to be shocked at what she (he?) looks like:

And they elected her anyway. (I had to ask Grok if she is transgender. No, she's just a lesbian.)

You get the government you vote for. Choose wisely.

***

Tags: BILL OF RIGHTS NORTH CAROLINA PARENTS LIBS OF TIK TOK

