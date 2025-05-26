Israeli Barbecue Is ‘Barbaric Display of Sadism’

It looks like some Israelis held a barbecue. That's not code for bombing Hamas; it was just a barbecue. Video of the barbecue made it to the Quds News Network, which called it a "barbaric display of sadism."

In a barbaric display of sadism, Israelis film themselves having a barbecue and eating delicious food not far from the Gaza border, where nearly 2.4 million Palestinians are being starved to death. pic.twitter.com/Pe2gsOaD9B — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 25, 2025

In other news, in a barbaric display of sadism, Hamas terrorists raped and killed 1,200 Israelis on October 7, 2023 and took 251 people hostage, including a baby whose body they recently returned. An autopsy showed he had been strangled along with his older brother.

I guess your pals shouldn’t have gone on a rape and murder spree https://t.co/WOVY5gbpJB — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 26, 2025

They can hop over on their hang gliders and get some chow. — Nada Botski (@NadaBotski3) May 26, 2025

Fun fact: these guys are likely making a meal to support the Israeli troops in Gaza — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) May 26, 2025

How dare they have a nice meal when the people that started a war with them by raping and murdering every Israeli they could find are deservedly getting the sh*t kicked out of them by Israel's military? It's totally outrageous or something. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 26, 2025

The Gazans could be doing this too. They chose a different path. Their choice. — Matt Sarelson, Esq. - Celebrity Attorney & Advisor (@MSarelson) May 26, 2025

You do know we all have the internet and can see what it’s like in Gaza, right? We can see their restaurants’, chefs’ and vendors’ IGs and SnapChats that are flaunting their creations to crowds of people. We know they’re not starving. — ULTRA Grizzly Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) May 26, 2025

This editor can't verify this video, but it supposedly shows a new gourmet ice cream shop in Gaza. Do they sell Ben & Jerry's "Free Palestine"?

Nothing says "famine" like Gaza's newest gourmet ice cream store!



📽 @imshin pic.twitter.com/ftGo9ECki9 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) April 29, 2025

Barbaric?



Wait till you hear what happened on October 7!! — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) May 26, 2025

There is nothing barbaric or sadistic about having a barbecue.



Cope and seethe. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) May 26, 2025

“Israel is committing unspeakable acts of genocide and war crimes!”

“What’s your evidence?”

“They’re eating food on their own soil!” — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) May 26, 2025

Eating BBQ isn't barbaric. Raping and executing random people because they're Israeli is. Happy to help clear this up for you. — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) May 25, 2025

It looks delicious. Enjoy!

***