Israeli Barbecue Is ‘Barbaric Display of Sadism’

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 26, 2025

It looks like some Israelis held a barbecue. That's not code for bombing Hamas; it was just a barbecue. Video of the barbecue made it to the Quds News Network, which called it a "barbaric display of sadism."

In other news, in a barbaric display of sadism, Hamas terrorists raped and killed 1,200 Israelis on October 7, 2023 and took 251 people hostage, including a baby whose body they recently returned. An autopsy showed he had been strangled along with his older brother.

This editor can't verify this video, but it supposedly shows a new gourmet ice cream shop in Gaza. Do they sell Ben & Jerry's "Free Palestine"?

It looks delicious. Enjoy!

***

Tags: GAZA ISRAEL

