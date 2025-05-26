Former Capitol Police Officer Dismayed a Lot of Marylanders ‘Didn’t Care That Much’ About Jan. 6

TONE DEAF: Mayor Brandon Johnson Celebrates Africa Day (and Ignores Memorial Day)
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 26, 2025
Oliver Contreras/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Wait … former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn says a large portion of Maryland residents haven't heard about January 6? How is that possible? It's been mentioned by President Joe Biden at practically every appearance he's ever made. The fact that Democrats are still bringing it up in 2025 is testament to how politicized it was. They had a January 6 select committee that broadcast prime-time hearings with the help of a former ABC producer.

We're not sure why the Baltimore Sun has picked Memorial Day to do a puff piece on Dunn, but here we are. They report:

Former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who endured the mayhem of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, discovered something about his fellow Marylanders that disappointed him during his unsuccessful campaign last year for a seat in the U.S. House.

“A large portion of Maryland residents hadn’t heard of Jan. 6, or simply didn’t care that much about it,” he told Capital News Service in a recent interview.

“There are a lot of people even here in Maryland that don’t give a damn if the president sends a mob to attack, to overthrow the election,” Dunn said.

Dunn remains upfront about his feelings for Trump and his supporters. “Donald sent a mob to kill me and my coworkers, if you support him after that, there will NEVER be any common ground between us and i hate you as much as i hate him,” he wrote on his Bluesky account in April.

His Bluesky account. HAHAHAHAHA.

This editor cannot understand how anyone not stranded on a desert island has not heard of January 6 in the year 2024. It was the one time a right-wing protest got violent, and Democrats and the news media are still milking it, falsely claiming that law enforcement officers were beaten to death that day with fire extinguishers.

C'mon, man! That's a bunch of malarkey!

The Sun's piece concludes:

More than four years after an event that he says changed his life, Dunn continues to share his experiences and views with a wide audience. “I was always… going to keep talking.”

He even published a book: "Standing My Ground: A Capitol Police Officer's Fight for Accountability and Good Trouble After January 6th."

Give it up, man. Get a job as a private security guard in Baltimore — the city must have plenty of openings.

***

