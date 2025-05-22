Lefty 'Party for Socialism and Liberation' Tries to RUN AWAY From Antisemitic D.C....
Chuck Schumer Having a Big, Beautiful Hissy Fit Means Something Good Is Happening

Elon Musk in Tears Over The Atlantic’s ‘Rise and Fall of Elon Musk’

Brett T. | 4:40 PM on May 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Elon Musk could do nothing but shed an emoji of a teardrop as he checked The Atlantic on Wednesday to find an article detailing his decline and fall within the Trump administration. 

The two reporters begin by describing an alleged fight between Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over who should choose the next head of the IRS — "and, implicitly, over Musk’s bureaucracy-be-damned crusade." But they quickly move on:

Musk came to Washington all Cybertrucks and chain saws, ready to destroy the bureaucracy, fire do-nothing federal workers, and, he bragged, save taxpayers $2 trillion in the process. He was a Tech Support–T-shirt-wearing disruptor who promised to rewire how the government operates and to defeat the “woke mind virus,” all under the auspices of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. For weeks, he and his merry band of DOGE bros gleefully jumped from agency to agency, terrorizing bureaucrats, demanding access to sensitive data, and leaving snack wrappers on employees’ desks. But as Musk winds down his official time in Washington, he has found himself isolated within the upper reaches of the Trump administration, having failed to build necessary alliances and irritating many of the department and agency heads he was ostensibly there to help.

Whoa, back up … leaving snack wrappers on employees' desks? Where was the media on this scandal earlier?

Again, Musk could do nothing but shed a virtual tear:

Nailed it.

Musk's feelings are so hurt, he might leave the planet Earth.

Maybe Musk needs to come out as transgender to save his reputation among the lefties at The Atlantic.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK THE ATLANTIC DOGE

