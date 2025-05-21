Flashback: Rep. Jamie Raskin Wanted to Create an Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity

Woke Woman Says Girls Who Lose Medals to a Boy Will Learn Resilience
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 21, 2025
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

During the first year of President Donald Trump's first term, he posted a tweet warning North Korea that escalating its nuclear threat would "be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." The media freaked out, and CNN's Brian Stelter platformed a quack psychiatrist who wanted Trump physically restrained and put in a 72-hour psychiatric hold. Trump was clearly insane and threatening to start World War III.

So, this flashback video is really rich considering what we know now. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the election denier who objected to the certification of Trump's electoral votes, had in 2017 called for the creation of an Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity, as Trump was clearly not up to the job mentally. This is the same Jamie Raskin who looked the other way as the rest of America saw President Joe Biden's obvious cognitive decline.

The post continues.

… In 2024 Raskin was one of Biden's biggest defenders, continually telling America that Biden was healthy and mentally fit for office.

C'mon, man! The irony is thick.

And who, exactly, would make up this oversight commission? Is this plucked from Congress like the January 6 select committee, or would this commission be made up of psychiatrists like Stelter's friend Bandy X. Lee?

Imagine if there had been such a commission during the Biden administration. They would have covered it up just like the White House staff and the media.

