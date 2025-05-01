Cup of Woe: Spoiled Starbucks Workers Vent Over Dress Code that Requires Them...
Greg Casar Threatens to Go After Elon Musk if Democrats Win Back House...
A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die...
VIP
Black Woman Who Moved to Ghana Would Rather Come Back to America and...
California State Senator Wants to Decriminalize Welfare Fraud Less Than $25,000
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says the Biden Administration Knew the Right Way to Deport...
Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake...
VIP
The Wisconsin Supreme Court Makes Fools of Pro-Dugan Democrats
Everything is 'Swine' Among Democrats as James Carville Suddenly Walks Back His Criticism...
Congresswoman Introduces Amendment to Prevent Tax Money Paying for Pete Hegseth’s Makeup S...
Bill Belichick Claims CBS Broke the Interview Rules When They Asked Him About...
Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: Abby Phillip Says '60 Minutes' Didn't...
LAWSPLAINING: Court Documents Filed Against Ábrego García Says He Claimed Could Get Away...
Judge Rules Border Patrol Can’t Arrest Suspected Illegals Without a Warrant

Canada’s Defense Department Will Not Tolerate Tampon Dispensers Being Removed From Men’s Restrooms

Brett T. | 12:00 AM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Thomas Padilla; Pool

We're all supposed to feel bad because President Donald Trump's big mouth got a Canadian elected prime minister who's even more liberal than Justin "Blackface" Trudeau. Trump "jokingly" called Trudeau a great governor, and apparently a lot of Canadians, especially Boomers, actually thought he was going to roll tanks into Canada and annex the country. Trust us, we don't want Canada as the 51st state. They're just as woke as the blue states we already have to deal with. Take the example of the Canadian defense department's tough stance on tampon dispensers in men's restrooms.

Advertisement

It's real, according to a piece in True North.

The story is from January of 2024, but we'll get to why it was posted in a minute. True North reports:

The Department of National Defence says it won’t stand for members of the Canadian Armed Forces removing or vandalizing the feminine hygiene fixtures now required in men’s washrooms.

True North has received reports and photos of damaged or removed tampon dispensers and disposal units, which were mandated in all federally regulated male and female washrooms late last year.

The Defence department said removing tampon dispensers and disposal units from men’s washrooms undermines the department’s efforts to create an “inclusive” environment for “cisgender women, gender diverse individuals, transgender men, and intersex individuals.”

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and goes against Defence Team efforts to create a truly inclusive and psychologically safe work culture,” a spokesperson said. “All members of the (Defence Team) must feel recognized, respected, and valued which will allow them to thrive in their environment.”

Recommended

Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Maybe Canada could annex Minnesota and Tampon Tim Walz. Here's a photo:

The story came up because Canada last month was celebrating International Women's Day:

Advertisement

The United States is Canada's first line of defense, so we're not too hurt when they remove American liquor from store shelves or change the name of their espresso beverage to the "Canadiano."

You get the government you vote for; let's see how Canada fares under its new prime minister.

***

.

Tags: CANADA DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE TAMPONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears
Grateful Calvin
Cup of Woe: Spoiled Starbucks Workers Vent Over Dress Code that Requires Them to Not Look Like Slobs
Warren Squire
A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die When His Business Went Bankrupt
Eric V.
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says the Biden Administration Knew the Right Way to Deport People
Brett T.
Black Woman Who Moved to Ghana Would Rather Come Back to America and Deal With the Racism
Brett T.
Greg Casar Threatens to Go After Elon Musk if Democrats Win Back House in Midterm Elections
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears Grateful Calvin
Advertisement