Canada’s Defense Department Will Not Tolerate Tampon Dispensers Being Removed From Men’s Restrooms

We're all supposed to feel bad because President Donald Trump's big mouth got a Canadian elected prime minister who's even more liberal than Justin "Blackface" Trudeau. Trump "jokingly" called Trudeau a great governor, and apparently a lot of Canadians, especially Boomers, actually thought he was going to roll tanks into Canada and annex the country. Trust us, we don't want Canada as the 51st state. They're just as woke as the blue states we already have to deal with. Take the example of the Canadian defense department's tough stance on tampon dispensers in men's restrooms.

Advertisement

Wait… this is real??



The Canadian “navy” has tampon dispensers in the men’s bathroom? https://t.co/hyX9wDiwmo pic.twitter.com/40CVEjvKy2 — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) April 30, 2025

It's real, according to a piece in True North.

The story is from January of 2024, but we'll get to why it was posted in a minute. True North reports:

The Department of National Defence says it won’t stand for members of the Canadian Armed Forces removing or vandalizing the feminine hygiene fixtures now required in men’s washrooms. True North has received reports and photos of damaged or removed tampon dispensers and disposal units, which were mandated in all federally regulated male and female washrooms late last year. … The Defence department said removing tampon dispensers and disposal units from men’s washrooms undermines the department’s efforts to create an “inclusive” environment for “cisgender women, gender diverse individuals, transgender men, and intersex individuals.” “This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and goes against Defence Team efforts to create a truly inclusive and psychologically safe work culture,” a spokesperson said. “All members of the (Defence Team) must feel recognized, respected, and valued which will allow them to thrive in their environment.”

Maybe Canada could annex Minnesota and Tampon Tim Walz. Here's a photo:

Sent to us from CFB Trenton. This is a picture of a men's washroom, think maybe the Troops are tired of being humiliated by the woke nonsense? pic.twitter.com/WgL9nNaX2u — Veterans 4 Freedom (@Vets4FreeCanada) January 10, 2024

The story came up because Canada last month was celebrating International Women's Day:

You’ve got 3 rusty diesel subs, zero destroyers, zero carriers, zero heavy icebreakers, 12 Cold War frigates, 82 hand-me-down tanks, and maybe 37 working jets.



Exactly what barriers are you breaking?

Fastest kayak deployment in NATO? https://t.co/cNv6Pk5wWC — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) April 30, 2025

In fairness Canada has a strong Zamboni fleet. — Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 30, 2025

In 2023, Canada spent an estimated 1.38% of GDP on defense, ranking among the lowest in the 32-member alliance. Despite being the seventh-largest spender in absolute dollars due to its sizable economy, Canada is on the bottom of eight NATO members not meeting the 2% benchmark. — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) April 30, 2025

40 workable tanks. — Perry Bullock (@PerryBullock) April 30, 2025

Canada spent more on that video than they do on their navy. — The Salty Falcon (@fknorm50) April 30, 2025

I forgot that Canada had a Navy🤣🤣 — Don_Jerry (@El_Jerry1997) April 30, 2025

Advertisement

Fun Fact, @johnkonrad:



At one time, the West Edmonton Mall in Canada operated 4 Polaris subs. INSIDE the mall. That gave rides.



They actually operated more submarines than the Canadian military did.



A mall in Canada operated more subs than the Canadian military did. pic.twitter.com/TFLWTJ919b — El Duderino (@ElDuderinoGG) April 30, 2025

The United States is Canada's first line of defense, so we're not too hurt when they remove American liquor from store shelves or change the name of their espresso beverage to the "Canadiano."

You get the government you vote for; let's see how Canada fares under its new prime minister.

***

.