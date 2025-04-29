DOGE Finds Treasury Made $334 Million in Improper Payment Requests in a Week

We haven't heard too much about DOGE recently, aside from liberals keying swastikas into Teslas and firebombing lots filled with Cybertrucks. There have been too many other sky-is-falling distractions, such as the "Maryland man" deported to El Salvador and the arrest of the judge who sneaked an illegal immigrant out the back door to foil his arrest.

The DOGE X account on Tuesday announced that the Department of the Treasury went live with its first automated payment verification system, and found $334 million in improper payment requests.

Last week, Treasury went live with its first automated payment verification system. In total, $334 million in improper payment requests were identified and rejected due to:

-Missing budget codes

-Invalid budget codes (i.e. the payment was not linked to the budget)

-Budget codes… https://t.co/Jmuc1cj9D7 — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) April 29, 2025

… with no authorization (i.e. the budget had already been fully spent)

DOGE was replying to its own post from February, where it revealed that the Treasury Access Symbol (TAS), an identification code linking a Treasury payment to a budget line item, was often left blank to the tune of some $4.7 trillion in payments. The new automated payment verification system caught $334 million in improper payment requests in just a week.

So let me get this straight, our government was handing out trillions with fewer checks than a Chuck E. Cheese arcade, and we’re just now fixing that? How is this not the biggest story in the country? — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 29, 2025

This is a big deal https://t.co/PkEWGGosra — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2025

This is going to make it a HELL of a lot more difficult for funds to be misused.



Thank you DOGE. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 29, 2025

Incredible, you mean we are actually going to check where we are sending our tax dollars?!

What a radical concept. I’m sure a DC district judge will file a TRO to block such an extreme practice. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 29, 2025

Thank you Elon, thank you DOGE!! Huge week! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 29, 2025

Imagine how many trillions have been improperly processed over the years.



It’s the biggest fraud in human history. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 29, 2025

I hope this new form of verification system becomes permanent at the Treasury.



The last thing we need is for them to abuse this loophole again once Trump's 4 year term is over. — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) April 29, 2025

This is a huge step in the right direction.



The government will begin to understand that it cannot take advantage of the American people and their hard work and effort. — The Heart Speaks (@SGabardi1111) April 29, 2025

The cost savings are irrelevant compared to this. Having an auditable system and transparency and openness about transactions is what stops this from ever returning. — ToeNeon (@toeNEON) April 29, 2025

...and it has been implemented in less than a month - impressive! — Eulenspiegel (@eulenspgl) April 29, 2025

Probably your biggest achievement in government to date. — Vegard Wikeby (@vegardwikeby) April 29, 2025

Congratulations to Elon Musk and his ghouls in DOGE for implementing an automated payment verification system so quickly. Money is going to dry up for a lot of politicians very soon.

