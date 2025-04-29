VIP
Abortion by Any Other Name
Trump Ousts Kamala's Man, Doug Emhoff, from Holocaust Museum Board in Push for...
Judge Napolitano: Arresting WI Judge Hannah Dugan Was 'Overreach' (X Users STRONGLY Disagr...
Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Messed Up SO BAD Even the Wisconsin Supreme Court...
Dem Strategist Tells MSNBC the Party of Walz, Emhoff, and Hogg Needs a...
As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Reve...
FBI Performing Polygraph Tests to Find Media Leakers
CONSEQUENCES: Illiterate Arizona Tesla Vandal Gets Slapped With Federal Domestic Terror Ch...
VIP
Hey, Shamers ... Leave the Moms Alone
White House Humble Brag: A Measly Nine Illegal Immigrants Slipped Into U.S. During...
President Trump Brushes Off Impeachment Effort by Nobody Congressman at Rally
Breaking: Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan
GA Senator Jon Ossoff Warns Our Civil Rights Are Eroding 'Unlike Anything We've...
Trump's Grandson Wows President with Heartwarming Original Piano Composition

DOGE Finds Treasury Made $334 Million in Improper Payment Requests in a Week

Brett T. | 8:15 PM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We haven't heard too much about DOGE recently, aside from liberals keying swastikas into Teslas and firebombing lots filled with Cybertrucks. There have been too many other sky-is-falling distractions, such as the "Maryland man" deported to El Salvador and the arrest of the judge who sneaked an illegal immigrant out the back door to foil his arrest.

Advertisement

The DOGE X account on Tuesday announced that the Department of the Treasury went live with its first automated payment verification system, and found $334 million in improper payment requests.

… with no authorization (i.e. the budget had already been fully spent)

DOGE was replying to its own post from February, where it revealed that the Treasury Access Symbol (TAS), an identification code linking a Treasury payment to a budget line item, was often left blank to the tune of some $4.7 trillion in payments. The new automated payment verification system caught $334 million in improper payment requests in just a week.

Recommended

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Messed Up SO BAD Even the Wisconsin Supreme Court Had to Suspend Her
Amy Curtis
Advertisement
Advertisement

Congratulations to Elon Musk and his ghouls in DOGE for implementing an automated payment verification system so quickly. Money is going to dry up for a lot of politicians very soon.

***

Tags: DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Messed Up SO BAD Even the Wisconsin Supreme Court Had to Suspend Her
Amy Curtis
Judge Napolitano: Arresting WI Judge Hannah Dugan Was 'Overreach' (X Users STRONGLY Disagree)
Amy Curtis
As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Revenue' Schemes
Amy Curtis
CONSEQUENCES: Illiterate Arizona Tesla Vandal Gets Slapped With Federal Domestic Terror Charges
Amy Curtis
Dem Strategist Tells MSNBC the Party of Walz, Emhoff, and Hogg Needs a 'Muscular, Masculine Champion'
Amy Curtis
Trump Ousts Kamala's Man, Doug Emhoff, from Holocaust Museum Board in Push for Stronger Israel Allies
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Messed Up SO BAD Even the Wisconsin Supreme Court Had to Suspend Her Amy Curtis
Advertisement