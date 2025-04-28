Activist Wisconsin Judge Threatens to Refuse to Hold Court to Support Hannah Dugan

Rachel Maddow Tells Viewers Trump Is Taking Away Narcan
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 28, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Oh, isn't this cute. The big outrage that had liberal heads exploding last week was the arrest of Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan, who took an illegal alien who was on trial for domestic battery and snuck him out a back door when ICE agents arrived at the courthouse to arrest him. Nobody is above the law, right? Meanwhile, the victims who were seeking justice were left sitting there seeking justice as the judge in the case slipped the defendant out of a private back door to let him escape arrest.

Dugan has been hailed as a hero by some people with mental issues, and over the weekend, she found support from a fellow Wisconsin judge who is threatening not to hold court in protest of Dugan's arrest.

Who do these judges think they are?

We've heard she'd "threatened" not to hold court. We wonder if she followed through on Monday.

justmindy
In this courtroom, we believe no person is illegal.

Let's see how long this refusal to hold court lasts. At least she's outed herself as an activist first, if that wasn't already apparent. 

***

