Activist Wisconsin Judge Threatens to Refuse to Hold Court to Support Hannah Dugan

Oh, isn't this cute. The big outrage that had liberal heads exploding last week was the arrest of Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan, who took an illegal alien who was on trial for domestic battery and snuck him out a back door when ICE agents arrived at the courthouse to arrest him. Nobody is above the law, right? Meanwhile, the victims who were seeking justice were left sitting there seeking justice as the judge in the case slipped the defendant out of a private back door to let him escape arrest.

Dugan has been hailed as a hero by some people with mental issues, and over the weekend, she found support from a fellow Wisconsin judge who is threatening not to hold court in protest of Dugan's arrest.

BREAKING: Wisconsin Judge Monica Isham Threatens Not to Hold Court Over Hannah Dugan Arrest pic.twitter.com/Y7No943VGB — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 27, 2025

Leftist activist Wisconsin Judge Monica Isham (left) is threatening not to hold court after Judge Hannah Dugan (right) was arrested for allegedly obstructing justice and helping an illegal evade ICE.



These judges are nothing but political activists. pic.twitter.com/EXaqNInlbv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 27, 2025

Who do these judges think they are?

Keep those arrests coming — CharliesShorts (@CharliesShorts) April 27, 2025

They can share a cell — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) April 27, 2025

Sounds like another political activist that needs removed from the bench. — Breeden Malpractice & Injury Law (@breedenlaw) April 27, 2025

She can resign if she wants. — Starrider (@starrider3057) April 27, 2025

Well, if she won't do her job. Then maybe she should find another one. — Leann Henley (@LeannHenle12864) April 27, 2025

We've heard she'd "threatened" not to hold court. We wonder if she followed through on Monday.

Political activists in robes



Are still activists — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 27, 2025

So...



Judges don't want to want to hold court for criminals...



...because criminals might actually be held accountable?



Isn't that the job of a judge? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 27, 2025

In this courtroom, we believe no person is illegal.

I don’t care what the workplace is, if an employee refuses to do the work, the employer has no other option but to fire that employee. Why is it any different here? — SunChaser62 (@SunChaser62) April 27, 2025

This is why judges should not be so hard to remove. — John Schrier (@FatGreenDragon) April 27, 2025

Let's see how long this refusal to hold court lasts. At least she's outed herself as an activist first, if that wasn't already apparent.

